The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, March 21, 2024
Letters to the Editor Commentary

Bring ‘Bring Chicago Home’ back on the ballot, with a few changes

Mayor Brandon Johnson should try again with revisions that differentiate between commercial and residential sales and between sales of single-family and multi-family homes.

By  Letters to the Editor
   
SHARE Bring ‘Bring Chicago Home’ back on the ballot, with a few changes
ELECTION_4.jpg

Supporters of the Bring Chicago Home referendum at a “March to the Polls” rally earlier this month.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

I voted for the Bring Chicago Home proposition on Tuesday’s ballot, but I wasn’t surprised that it lost. I encourage Mayor Brandon Johnson to try again with revisions.

The problem with the measure, as I see it, is that it did not differentiate between commercial and residential sales and especially did not differentiate between the sale of single-family homes and multi-family homes. It’s one thing to consider $1 million-plus single-family home sales as high-end, but an entirely different classification of multi-family or commercial properties at the same dollar amount.

Definitely, adding to the costs of multi-family rental properties was going to affect rents — and therefore affordable housing — more than it was going to burden the "mansion-owning" class.

SEND LETTERS TO: letters@suntimes.com. To be considered for publication, letters must include your full name, your neighborhood or hometown and a phone number for verification purposes. Letters should be a maximum of approximately 375 words.

Another problem with the discussion of the proposition was not differentiating between annual property taxes, which affect all property owners, and the transfer tax, which is only levied on real estate sales. Most property owners who don’t buy and sell frequently wouldn't have been affected at all.

The measure would have affected "flippers" — who buy low and turn around and sell high, without holding the property very long — more than anyone. From my point of view as a former rehabbing landlord (in a city other than Chicago), that wouldn’t be a bad thing, to tax high turnover sales. But it would also have added another burden to rehab developers who buy run-down properties, rehab them and then sell for a higher price.

A better plan would be to apply the transfer tax increase to sales of single-family homes worth more than $1 million and multi-family buildings at two or three times that amount. And treat commercial real estate in a far different manner. That might not raise as much money, but it would be a more workable tax increase.

Virginia Gilbert, Andersonville

Carbon capture and storage is the way to go

The demand for sustainable products is growing rapidly and Illinois must be able to compete. Many of the industries that have historically dominated the state and the broader Midwest — from heavy industry to agriculture — are difficult or impossible to fuel using renewable energy sources like wind and solar alone.

Reducing the emissions from these industries without phasing them out is critically important to meet the challenge of climate change while preserving millions of well-paying jobs. Carbon capture and storage (CCS) technologies can help do exactly that.

Using CCS, carbon dioxide can be captured at the source before it enters the atmosphere and then safely and permanently stored deep underground in Central Illinois, where the local geology is uniquely well-suited to safe carbon storage on a significant scale.

This can be a historic opportunity for the entire state to become a global hub for a proven technology that is rapidly being adopted. CCS can preserve jobs already here in the Midwest and create thousands of new ones, while helping Illinois companies compete with more sustainable products. A study by the University of Illinois Prairie Research Institute predicts that CCS could create more than 14,000 jobs here in Illinois.

CCS has already been used safely in Illinois for more than a decade.

Private sector investors have already laid out plans to invest billions into downstate communities, but these investments depend on the state enacting much-needed legislation that provides clarity to investors, encourages community input, and establishes a clear and reasonable regulatory framework.

Environmentalists, unions and business associations have already lined up behind CCS as a transformative opportunity. . Now, it falls to the Legislature to act. .

Christopher Cuddy, senior vice president, ADM; president, ADM Carbohydrate Solutions business unit

Next Up In Commentary
There’s another important election in April. It’s for local school councils, a force for parent empowerment
Inspired Home Show, umm, inspires
Biden administration went too far against Facebook over ‘health misinformation’
Didn’t vote on Tuesday? You weren’t alone. Here’s how to start making the Illinois primary a bigger draw.
March Madness: Illini are flying into NCAA Tournament opener vs. Morehead State, but how long will it last?
Caleb Williams does all the right things at USC pro day, and Bears fans need to get on board
The Latest
Inspired Home Show
Columnists
Inspired Home Show, umm, inspires
As an admirer of tangible objects — they have such solidity compared to the evanescent flapping luna moths of words — I like to go to the show, whatever it’s called, to revel in bowls and cups, mops and sponges.
By Neil Steinberg
 
Northwestern radio voice Dave Eanet (right), with analyst Billy McKinney.
Sports Media
Dave Eanet knows meaning of Northwestern’s latest appearance in NCAA Tournament
“This was something that people around here used to dream about doing one time,” said Eanet, the radio voice for Northwestern basketball. “And now we’re doing it on a regular basis.” The Wildcats face Florida Atlantic on Friday (11:15 a.m., CBS 2, 720-AM).
By Jeff Agrest
 
MeachamGill1.jpeg
Blackhawks
Inside the Blackhawks’ process for challenging goals: Camera angles, radios and eagle-eye vision
Hawks video coaches and offside gurus Matt Meacham and Adam Gill have helped coach Luke Richardson go 13-2 in challenges during his tenure so far. How they do it behind the scenes is a process to behold.
By Ben Pope
 
Richard Guidice, executive director of the city’s Office of Emergency Management &amp; Communications, speaks at a September 2022 news conference. He’s retiring.
City Hall
Mayor Brandon Johnson losing his savvy chief of staff after less than a year in office
The appointment of City Hall lifer Rich Guidice sent a reassuring message to those most fearful of the most progressive mayor in Chicago history. But now, Guidice, who has seen Chicago through countless protests and special events, is abandoning ship before seeing Chicago through the Democratic National Convention in August.
By Fran Spielman
 
A dust cloud from a smokestack implosion blanketed part of Little Village on April 11, 2020.
Environment
Johnson doubles down, appoints official negligent in Little Village dust storm debacle to run Buildings Department
Marlene Hopkins was the Buildings Department official in charge of reviewing plans for the 2020 Crawford coal plant implosion that blanketed the Southwest Side community in dust.
By Brett Chase and Lauren FitzPatrick
 