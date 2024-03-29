Our flag is meaningless if we don’t uphold our country’s ideals, including free speech

Some City Council members are calling for Ald. Byron Sigcho-Lopez (25th) to be censured, or even removed as chairman of the Housing Committee after he appeared at a protest where the American flag was burned over our country's support for Israel. First, the flag-burning was done by a Marine veteran, not Sigcho-Lopez. Secondly, the U.S. Supreme Court has ruled that flag-burning is protected under the First Amendment, so demands for his punishment are anti-free speech.

Sigcho-Lopez appeared alongside others peacefully protesting. No physical violence occurred, nor did any hate speech. It’s the image of the American flag being burned that is making some people uncomfortable.

What if making people uncomfortable was the point in this constitutionally protected form of expression?

Increasingly, we live in a country concerned with the aesthetics of patriotism, without being concerned about taking actions that are patriotic.

As long as you wrap yourself up in the American flag, like Donald Trump has, you’re considered patriotic. It doesn’t matter if you attempt to overturn an election or call for the Constitution to be suspended.

However, if you burn a flag or kneel during the national anthem — like Colin Kaepernick in 2016 — a considerable portion of the country will be ready to grab their pitchforks.

Protesting is the most American thing you can do. Letting your voice be heard in a peaceful manner about what you believe the government is doing wrong is the most patriotic thing you can do.

Someone who truly loves the country criticizes it because they want it to be better.

Sometimes, the criticism alone isn’t enough to garner the necessary attention either. Pairing that criticism with an attention-grabbing action like flag-burning is the best way to ensure your protest doesn’t go unheard. It can also signify how strongly you feel about the issue.

The American flag, meanwhile, is just a piece of fabric. It’s the ideas it’s supposed to represent, like freedom of speech, that really matter. If we don’t live up to the ideas the flag is supposed to symbolize, then the flag is meaningless.

Ryan Frye, DeKalb

Eliminating reading programs is a disservice to students

As a proud alumna of Lake County's Millburn District 24, I feel compelled to address the recent 4-3 decision by the school board to get rid of a statewide reading program in its elementary and middle schools.

John Ruggles, a board member, raised objections to students engaging with the Illinois Readers’ Choice Awards programs, labeling them as "culturally and politically bent." Specifically, he expressed feeling "deeply offended" by the book "Stamped (For Kids): Racism, Antiracism, and You." Board member Lisa Wooster ended up proposing the motion to withdraw, joined by Ruggles and board members John Lorentzen and Peter Pettorini.

Having grown up in a predominantly white district, these voluntary reading programs provided me and my peers with exposure to narratives and perspectives from individuals with different experiences — often for the first time. It was also through the books recommended by these programs that I first encountered characters with physical disabilities like my own, including "One-Handed Catch" by MJ Auch, which featured a protagonist with a mobility impairment. Removing these opportunities from current students deprives them of valuable experiences and inhibits their understanding of the world.

The decision of board members disregarded the voices of every parent, former student and educator who spoke at the board meeting or wrote messages to the board. A petition calling for the reinstatement of the programs now boasts over 1,300 signatures.

It is evident that board members neglected their duty to represent all constituents honestly and equally, yielding to special interest or partisan political groups. This action exceeds their authority and violates their code of conduct as outlined by the Illinois Association of School Boards, a voluntary organization to which Millburn District 24 belongs.

I hope these board members heed their constituency and move to reinstate the programs at the April 8 meeting of the Millburn Board of Education. If not, I implore them to have the decency to resign.

Emily Muller, Lindenhurst

Trump’s Bible scheme is as sacrilegious as he is

Easter celebrates the central theme of Christianity: Jesus Christ's resurrection and victory over death. I remember my parents waking me and my siblings to attend the Easter morning worship service. But in this most solemn moment, a former president has a new scheme to raise funds for his legal defense and return to Pennsylvania Avenue. Holy Week is now Mr. Trump’s Grift Week. This time, he is selling Bibles. A month ago, he was selling gym shoes. It would seem that reverence for the holy is irrelevant to Trump. He has used the Bible before for his political gain and now, for financial gain.

Ironically, this "second Bible act" is preceded by a Trumpian week of legal machinations, court appearances and efforts to delay a trial involving payments to an adult film star. As in everything he does, deceit, defer and distract are the core Trumpian survival tactics. Fortunately, a wise judge has set a date for one of Trump's judgment days. He will finally be held accountable for his disgusting and privileged behavior.

One can only hope Trump does not latch on to other religious observations and start peddling baby Jesus dolls, Advent candles, Nativity statues or other symbols. Part of his Bible-selling advertisement reads, "Let's Make America Pray Again." A better message would be, "Let's Make America Sane Again." Let’s work hard to do away with the senselessness, shameful behavior and irrationality the former president continues to display. This alone will make America sane again.

Esther Nieves, Wicker Park

