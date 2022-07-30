Lollapalooza 2022: Day 3 photo gallery

Lollapalooza rolls past the halfway mark on a warm Saturday with, once again, no rain in sight.
The day’s lineup at Chicago’s Grant Park is headlined by Norwegian DJ Kygo, pop singer Willow, house musician Kaskade, rapper J Cole and K-Pop boy band Tomorrow x Together. Also in the lineup are Grabbitz, Hinds, Dannylux, Prentiss, Larry June and Turnstile,
Also drawing crowds is the hugely popular Kidzapalooza, the “interactive music playground” on the festival grounds, with its own daily lineup of family-friendly performances, music and dance workshops.
The four-day music extravaganza returned to a full-on festival last year, after COVID-19 shutdowns forced a pivot to an online incarnation in 2020.
Lolla continues until 10 p.m. each day. Food from more than 30 local vendors is available, as is an array of festival merch.
Hulu subscribers can stream select performances live each day from 1 to 11 p.m.
Here are some of the sights of Day 2 at Lollapalooza:
