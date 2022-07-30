Lollapalooza 2022: Day 3 photo gallery

Lollapalooza rolls past the halfway mark on a warm Saturday with, once again, no rain in sight.

The day’s lineup at Chicago’s Grant Park is headlined by Norwegian DJ Kygo, pop singer Willow, house musician Kaskade, rapper J Cole and K-Pop boy band Tomorrow x Together. Also in the lineup are Grabbitz, Hinds, Dannylux, Prentiss, Larry June and Turnstile,

Also drawing crowds is the hugely popular Kidzapalooza, the “interactive music playground” on the festival grounds, with its own daily lineup of family-friendly performances, music and dance workshops.

The four-day music extravaganza returned to a full-on festival last year, after COVID-19 shutdowns forced a pivot to an online incarnation in 2020.

Lolla continues until 10 p.m. each day. Food from more than 30 local vendors is available, as is an array of festival merch.

Hulu subscribers can stream select performances live each day from 1 to 11 p.m.

Here are some of the sights of Day 2 at Lollapalooza:

Hinds performs on the Coinbase stage on Saturday, the third day of Lollapalooza at Grant Park. Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Fans cheer while Hinds performs Saturday at Lollapalooza. Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Grabbitz drew a big crowd in the early afternoon on Saturday at Lollapalooza. Kate Scott/For the Sun-Times

A worker dances to the live music on the third day of Lollapalooza at Grant Park. Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Holly Minto performs with Crawlers on the third day of Lollapalooza at Grant Park. Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Crawlers work the Budlight Seltzer Stage on Saturday at Lollapalooza in Grant Park. Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Fans of Tomorrow x Together lined up early at Perry’s stage on Saturday at Lollapalooza. Kate Scott/For the Sun-Times

Meet Me at the Altar played the BMI stage Saturday to a energetic crowd. Kate Scott/For the Sun-Times

Festival goers take pictures on the third day of Lollapalooza at Grant Park in the Loop. Pat Nabong/Sun-Times