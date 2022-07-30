The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, July 30, 2022
Lollapalooza 2022: Day 3 photo gallery

On a day featuring Tomorrow x Together, Willow and J. Cole, here’s a look at the performances and the fans at Grant Park.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
merlin_107326016.jpg

Festival goers cheer as Hinds performs on the Coinbase stage on Saturday, the third day of Lollapalooza at Grant Park.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Lollapalooza rolls past the halfway mark on a warm Saturday with, once again, no rain in sight.

The day’s lineup at Chicago’s Grant Park is headlined by Norwegian DJ Kygo, pop singer Willow, house musician Kaskade, rapper J Cole and K-Pop boy band Tomorrow x Together. Also in the lineup are Grabbitz, Hinds, Dannylux, Prentiss, Larry June and Turnstile,

Also drawing crowds is the hugely popular Kidzapalooza, the “interactive music playground” on the festival grounds, with its own daily lineup of family-friendly performances, music and dance workshops.

The four-day music extravaganza returned to a full-on festival last year, after COVID-19 shutdowns forced a pivot to an online incarnation in 2020.

Lolla continues until 10 p.m. each day. Food from more than 30 local vendors is available, as is an array of festival merch.

Hulu subscribers can stream select performances live each day from 1 to 11 p.m.

Here are some of the sights of Day 2 at Lollapalooza:

merlin_107326010.jpg

Hinds performs on the Coinbase stage on Saturday, the third day of Lollapalooza at Grant Park.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

merlin_107325903.jpg

Hinds performs Saturday, the third day of Lollapalooza at Grant Park.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

merlin_107326288.jpg

Fans cheer while Hinds performs Saturday at Lollapalooza.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

merlin_107326540.jpg

Grabbitz drew a big crowd in the early afternoon on Saturday at Lollapalooza.

Kate Scott/For the Sun-Times

merlin_107326280.jpg

A worker dances to the live music on the third day of Lollapalooza at Grant Park.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

merlin_107324353.jpg

Holly Minto performs with Crawlers on the third day of Lollapalooza at Grant Park.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

merlin_107324225.jpg

Crawlers work the Budlight Seltzer Stage on Saturday at Lollapalooza in Grant Park.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

merlin_107326542.jpg

Fans of Tomorrow x Together lined up early at Perry’s stage on Saturday at Lollapalooza.

Kate Scott/For the Sun-Times

merlin_107326546.jpg

Meet Me at the Altar played the BMI stage Saturday to a energetic crowd.

Kate Scott/For the Sun-Times

merlin_107326278.jpg

Festival goers take pictures on the third day of Lollapalooza at Grant Park in the Loop.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

merlin_107326274.jpg

Vira Vadya, 40, from Indonesia, and Betty Valdivia, 21, from New York, take pictures on the third day of Lollapalooza at Grant Park.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

