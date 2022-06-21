The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, June 21, 2022
Metro/State News South Chicago

Therapy dogs brighten up South side children’s hospital with weekly visits

Meet Zilly and Ella, the newest “dog-tors” at La Rabida Children’s Hospital. The Cook County Sheriff’s Office has partnered with the hospital to bring the two therapy dogs to the Outpatient Center each week.

By  Mariah Rush
   
SHARE Therapy dogs brighten up South side children’s hospital with weekly visits
Miel Finley, 13, a patient at La Rabida Children’s Hospital, pets therapy dog Zilly.

Miel Finley, 13, a patient at La Rabida Children’s Hospital, pets therapy dog Zilly.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Patients and staff at La Rabida Children’s Hospital on the city’s South Side are being treated by a new pair of physicians whose smiling faces and enthusiasm for their jobs is enough to brighten anyone’s day.

Ella, 3, is more of a laid back, calming presence, while Zilly, 4, is rambunctious and playful as he holds court on Tuesday mornings in the Outpatient Center of the lakeside hospital and visits with children being treated for a variety of complex issues and their families.

The charismatic duo are therapy dogs that have begun working at the hospital as part of a partnership between La Rabida and the Cook County Sheriff’s Office.

When off the clock, Ella and Zilly go home with sheriff’s officers Renee Ortega and Jerry Roman, who double as their owners. The two hope to adopt their respective pups after the therapy dogs retire.

To unwind after a hard day on the job, Roman says Zilly loves to nap and play with his ball.

“I probably spend more time with Zilly than with my own family,” Roman said..

Xavier Dorsey, 6, reacts upon seeing therapy dog Zilly as his mother Jaquita pets Zilly and handler Jerry Roman watches before a press conference at La Rabida Children’s Hospital.

Xavier Dorsey, 6, reacts upon seeing therapy dog Zilly as his mother Jaquita (center) reaches out for a pet. Zilly’s hander, sheriff’s office Jerry Roman (left) says Xavier’s reaction is what the program is all about.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

On Tuesday, 6-year-old Xavier Dorsey stumbled across Zilly while on a trip to the hospital and immediately fell in love. Xavier and his mother stopped to pet Zilly, eliciting squeals of delight from the young boy.

When Dorsey left for his appointment, Roman said hearing Xavier’s “infectious laughter” is what the partnership is all about.

“Just seeing him light up,” Roman said. “Otherwise [patients are] just coming to a doctor’s appointment but this, this is amazing.”

Both pups came from shelters and were selected for their jobs based on their warm and welcoming personalities. The four-legged friends have been trained to comfort children, and Ella and Zilly also visited area schools following the Uvalde school shooting to offer their comfort to anxious students.

“Therapy dogs are invaluable to everyone and especially to law enforcement,” Sheriff Thomas Dart said of the partnership. “They bring comfort to victims and witnesses of crimes and help reduce anxiety in hospital patients young and old.”

The new “dog-tors” have also helped the hospital’s staff to decompress after a rough couple years working through the COVID-19 pandemic, the hospital’s CEO Brenda Wolf said.

​​”These last two and a half years have been trying times in so many different ways,” she said. “What is remarkable is when the dogs are in the building the staff will come by to stop and see them and they snuggle with them.”

Falen Kizunga, a medical assistant in the Outpatient Clinic, agreed and said she makes time to go visit Zilly and Ella.

“It’s the best part of the job,” she laughed. “I’m like ‘Wait, now I don’t have to see my therapist today!”

Ella says hello to Patricia Aguilera, a patient assist coordinator at La Rabida Children’s Hospital, as her handler Renee Ortega holds her leash after a press conference at La Rabida Children’s Hospital.

Therapy dog Ella says hello to Patricia Aguilera, a patient assist coordinator at La Rabida Children’s Hospital, as her handler Renee Ortega holds her leash after a press conference at La Rabida Children’s Hospital.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Next Up In News
Former state Sen. Thomas Cullerton sentenced to one year in prison in federal embezzlement case
Sister of departing City Council member approved to fill his 24th Ward seat: ‘If you’re anything like your brother, you’re wonderful’
Parents, educators at George Washington High School call on CPS to do something after ceiling caves
Vice President Kamala Harris visits Illinois on Friday: stops in Chicago, Plainfield
Chicago Police Department unveils final foot pursuit policy, more than a year after 2 controversial fatal shootings by officers
Committee OKs new cooling requirements on high-rise, senior buildings to prevent repeat of heat-related deaths in Rogers Park
The Latest
Former state Sen. Thomas Cullerton walks with family and supporters out of the Dirksen Federal Courthouse after he was sentenced to one year in prison in his embezzlement case, Tuesday morning, June 21, 2022.
Crime
Former state Sen. Thomas Cullerton sentenced to one year in prison in federal embezzlement case
Prosecutors had asked the judge to give Cullerton up to 18 months in prison. The former senator’s defense attorney asked for probation and community service.
By Jon Seidel
 
Michael Scott Jr. and his sister, Monique Scott
City Hall
Sister of departing City Council member approved to fill his 24th Ward seat: ‘If you’re anything like your brother, you’re wonderful’
The Rules Committee unanimously approved Monique Scott to replace Michael Scott without a word of debate — not even a question about the new chapter her selection writes in Chicago’s book of political nepotism.
By Fran Spielman
 
TOLEDO_041921_11.JPG
Afternoon Edition
Afternoon Edition: June 21, 2022
Today’s update is a 5-minute read that will brief you on the day’s biggest stories.
By Matt Moore
 
Cherelle Griner, wife of WNBA star Brittney Griner, speaks during a video call to the Associated Press.
Chicago Sky and WNBA
State Department will reschedule phone call between Brittney Griner and wife Cherelle
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters that the State Department was working to arrange a new call but did not say when that would be.
By Eric Tucker | Associated Press
 
Immigration advocates rally to urge Congress to pass permanent protections for DACA recipients and create a pathway to citizenship, near the U.S. Capitol June 15, 2022 in Washington, DC.
La Voz Chicago
Opinión: El Congreso debe aprobar el DREAM Act para ofrecer una vía a la ciudadanía
Proporcionar un estatus legal permanente a los “Dreamers” tiene mucho sentido desde el punto de vista económico.
By Raul I. Raymundo
 