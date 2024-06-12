The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, June 12, 2024
Metro/State News

At least 3 people reported shot in a 'mass casualty incident' near Dixon, authorities say

KSB Hospital in Dixon received three victims, a hospital official said.

By  Associated Press
   
At least 3 people reported shot in a 'mass casualty incident' near Dixon, authorities say
A hospital emergency department sign

Authorities are investigating a mass shooting near Dixon.

Getty file

DIXON — Multiple people have been reported shot Wednesday in northern Illinois in what authorities are calling a “mass casualty incident.”

Ambulances and two medical helicopters were called to the scene in Dixon where there also was a massive police presence, according to a post on the Winnebago Boone & Ogle County Fire/Ems Incidents Facebook page.

A person answering the phone at the Ogle County Sheriff’s Department would not comment when reached by The Associated Press. The department website said a news conference would be held at 3:30 p.m.

Three victims were taken to KSB Hospital in Dixon, chief of staff Nancy Varga told WTVO, a Rockford television station.

Dixon is about 100 miles west of Chicago.

Aerial video by local media Wednesday afternoon showed law enforcement and personal cars parked on the side of unpaved roads throughout the neighborhood and officials occasionally gathering in small groups but little ongoing activity.

Yellow police tape blocked at least one driveway and an Ogle County sheriff’s mobile command center was parked at the end of the drive. Lost Lake’s property owner’s association describes the area as a “country style community” with about 700 owners near the cities of Dixon, Franklin Grove and Oregon.

