Evanston three-alarm fire ravages commercial building

A three-alarm fire was extinguished early Monday with no injuries after it destroyed a commercial building in Evanston.

Around 8:30 p.m. the Evanston Fire Department responded to a blaze at 1402 Greenleaf St., according to a press release from the department. The fire spread rapidly at the unoccupied building, and 11 fire departments assisted in the response.

The fire was contained from spreading to nearby buildings and was largely controlled by 1 a.m. Monday.

The cause remains under investigation, and all residents have been displaced, according to the Evanston Fire Department.

Road closures were reported near the scene Monday morning.

