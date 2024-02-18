The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, February 19, 2024
Money Personal Finance Work

‘Doom spending’ takes hold among younger consumers

The stress of managing high living costs and food is leading some to cope by actually spending more, survey finds.

By  Hector Cervantes | For the Sun-Times
   
SHARE ‘Doom spending’ takes hold among younger consumers
Lukasz Dusza stands in his Streeterville condo that is being renovated.

Realtor Lukasz Dusza talks about the future plans he has for the Streeterville condo he is renovating.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

We break down complex business news to help you understand how money moves in Chicago and how it affects you.

Confronted with economic upheaval, some younger consumers are coping with their anxiety by doom spending.

Credit Karma found 27% of Americans are doom spending, which the survey defined as “spending money despite concerns about the economy and foreign affairs to cope with stress.” Doom spending was most common with Gen Z (35%) and millennials (43%), according to Credit Karma’s report done by data firm Qualtrics.

Chicago resident Jake Pierce, 25, doesn’t label himself as a doom spender but said he’s not worried about saving for the future.

“With inflation and the cost of living increasing, it makes me wonder where our world is heading. I know it won’t get better, and I would rather live it up and spend money as opposed to saving,” Pierce said.

Michelle Griffith, Chicago-based senior wealth advisor at Citi Personal Wealth Management, said it’s concerning. Many consumers she’s talked to don't have hope they can achieve the American dream.

Related

“There will be a time when inflation and prices will continue to go down. The Fed is already talking about that. You see that on the horizon now,” Griffith said. “What I want [consumers] to recognize is inflation is cyclical. It doesn't stay the same, and doom spenders have to keep that in mind.”

More than half of the estimated 1,000 survey respondents said they were living paycheck to paycheck, and nearly one-third said their debt has increased in the last six months, with millennials (38%) and Gen X (35%) reporting the highest debt.

Chicagoan Lukasz Dusza points to social media’s influence on spending habits.

“Open up your favorite social network, and you will find people posting photos of themselves on vacation or taking part in a glamorous weekend in a cabin with friends,” Dusza said. “I have friends that get drawn into ads and who are promoted to make a purchase, which I find to be silly and immature.”

The 23-year-old recently purchased a condo in Streeterville as an investment, with plans to renovate the unit and either sell or rent it out.

“I had built up a solid amount in savings, and instead of spending on a lavish vacation or the newest line of car, I invested in a tangible asset. An asset that will bode a return, rather than act as a liability,” Dusza said.

Chicago-based influencer Lucia Cordaro, 24, creates videos on her daily spending habits. She makes the videos to help her followers — roughly 12,000 on Instagram and 63,000 on TikTok — think more about where they’re money is going, she said.

Chicago social media influencer Lucia Cordaro holds her phone to take a video selfie.

Chicago social media influencer Lucia Cordaro makes a video near “the 606” Bloomington Trail in Wicker Park.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

“I have received comments where people are like, ‘This inspired me to do my budget this month.’ I received DMs [direct messages] from people overwhelmed with budgeting, especially if they are in their early 20s and living alone for the first time as they become financially independent,” Cordaro said.

She said documenting her expenses through videos has helped her budget.

“The goal of my videos is to break things down on what a realistic budget could look like and be transparent with my own personal spending,” Cordaro said.

Griffith, of Citi, said doom spenders should focus on distinguishing the difference between a need and a want, noting that over time it “will make a major difference.”

She also suggested creating a budget and opening a separate bank account that’s strictly for spending.

“I want doom spenders to know that they can’t control the inflation and economy, but they can control their choices,” Griffith said.

Next Up In Business
Son’s autism inspires Chicago dad’s custom cookies bakery
Independent pediatricians who can’t bill patients during Lurie Children’s outage can apply for loans
‘Unsung Heroes’ art installation of current South Siders to open at new Chatham retail spot
Crate & Barrel logo creator Tom Shortlidge dead at 80
Would you buy a house with friends? These Chicagoans are living the co-op lifestyle
If you’re looking to start a co-op, here are some things to consider
The Latest
DeMar DeRozan Vince Williams Jr.
Bulls
Bulls gear up for the final season push and have 27 games to prove it
Going into the all-star break sitting in the No. 9 spot in the Eastern Conference wasn’t exactly the goals back in the fall. But here the Bulls are, overcoming injuries, trade rumors and an ever-changing rotation. Is the season still salvageable? One veteran forward thinks so.
By Joe Cowley
 
A photo of Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson.
Bears
Window for Bears to tag CB Jaylon Johnson opens Tuesday
The Bears have vowed to keep Johnson around. They’ll be able to, starting Tuesday.
By Patrick Finley
 
Curie's Carlos Harris (2) shoots against Benet.
High School Basketball
Previewing and predicting the IHSA Class 4A state basketball tournament
Here is a forecast of how it could all go down in the state’s largest class.
By Joe Henricksen
 
Metamora’s Luke Hopp (14) shoots the ball against Hansberry at the Jack Tosh Holiday Classic at York.
High School Basketball
Previewing and predicting the IHSA Class 3A state basketball tournament
A look at how the IHSA Class 3A state playoffs could play out.
By Joe Henricksen
 
Evanston’s Vito Rocca (21) controls the ball between Glenbrook South’s Daniel DeVine (14) and Nate Kasher (2).
High School Basketball
The most dangerous high school basketball playoff teams at each seed, No. 1 through No. 15
Here are the best, most dangerous teams in every seed position through the top 15 in the Class 4A bracket.
By Joe Henricksen
 