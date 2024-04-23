The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, April 23, 2024
Money News Metro/State

Oberweis Dairy says it found two potential buyers following Chapter 11 bankruptcy

Brian Boomsma of Dutch Farms in Pullman and Hoffmann Family of Cos. in Winnetka made two separate offers to buy Oberweis Dairy.

By  Amy Yee
   
SHARE Oberweis Dairy says it found two potential buyers following Chapter 11 bankruptcy
Oberweis Dairy headquarters in North Aurora.

Oberweis Dairy headquarters in North Aurora. The company is known for its ice cream and glass-bottled milk.

Google Maps

We break down complex business news to help you understand how money moves in Chicago and how it affects you.

Two Chicago area suitors have emerged to buy Oberweis Dairy — a week after the company, known for its ice cream stores, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection and plans to lay off 127 workers.

Brian Boomsma, owner of the family-owned dairy and egg business Dutch Farms in Pullman, made a stalking horse bid to buy all operating assets of Oberweis, according to Oberweis President Adam Kraber. A stalking horse bidder makes the first offer in bankruptcy proceedings, setting the initial price.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. The purchase is subject to bankruptcy code and court approval, Kraber said in an email Tuesday.

Kraber also said Boomsma’s plan is to operate and grow the company. Boomsma and his brother, Brian, founded Dutch Farms in 1987, following in the footsteps of their father, Archie, according to the company’s website.

“We are thrilled to have a business leader like Brian Boomsma interested in investing in Oberweis and enabling the company to continue to move forward and prosper,” Kraber said.

The North Aurora-based company expects the sale to be finalized by late June, when Oberweis will come under new ownership after a reorganization.

Related

However, late Tuesday private equity firm Hoffmann Family of Cos. in Winnetka also announced interest in buying Oberweis, through its investment arm Osprey Capital.

“Our vision is all about quality, legacy and longevity — we’re not looking to buy and flip businesses,” Hoffmann co-CEO Geoff Hoffmann said in a statement.

Suzanne Jacob, chief marketing officer of Hoffmann Family of Cos., said the firm is confident it will be the highest bidder. Boomsma’s offer is not a done deal, she said.

Hoffmann announced its interest in buying Oberweis partly to “calm the fears of employees so they don’t leave, because they’re the company’s best asset,” Jacob said.

In a court filing last week, Karber said the company would continue to operate while seeking a buyer. That route would create the best value to creditors and preserve more than 1,000 jobs, he said in a court declaration.

Oberweis employs about 1,100 people, including many part-time workers at its stores. In the summer, when ice cream demand peaks, its workforce often swells to more than 1,500. It was not clear if the company plans to close any ice cream stores.

Oberweis Dairy is owned by the family of Republican state politician Jim D. Oberweis.

Next Up In Business
Popular boat-shaped lakefront restaurant Castaways set to reopen Memorial Day weekend
Dom's Kitchen and Foxtrot abruptly shutter stores, months after specialty grocers merged
Astrology-themed sober bar raised $47k in Kickstarter funds, predicts late summer opening
House next to Obamas' Kenwood home, once linked to Tony Rezko, nears completion
Lou Malnati's aims to honor 10 teachers with a year of free pizza
Retailer Express files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, announces store closures, possible sale
The Latest
Kyle Hendricks
Cubs
Cubs put Kyle Hendricks on the IL with back strain amid struggles, flurry of roster moves
The Cubs also put lefty Drew Smyly on the IL, DFA’d Garrett Cooper and recalled Hayden Wesneski, Matt Mervis and Luke Little.
By Maddie Lee
 
cta_train.jpg
Editorials
Time for a leadership change at CTA: Show Dorval Carter the exit door
CTA President Carter has held the job since 2015 and has served under three mayors. It’s time for a new captain who can right CTA’s ship and restore public confidence in public transit’s future.
By CST Editorial Board
 
123_1.jpg
Crime
39-year-old slain in Oak Forest shooting remembered as 'loving father' who'd 'help anyone in need'
Three others, including a 12-year-old girl, were wounded in the shooting, Oak Forest police said.
By Mohammad Samra
 
Ryan Poles in a Bears hat and sunglasses
Bears
NFL Draft is final piece of Bears GM Ryan Poles' rebuild
Poles has the Nos. 1 and 9 picks, and then it’s time to test the sturdiness of his construction.
By Jason Lieser
 
Justin Fields of the Chicago Bears scores a touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons.
Bears
Justin Fields trade 'tough' for ex-Bears teammates, who think he'll do well with Steelers
The Bears weren’t blindsided by the trade of Justin Fields to the Steelers last month. But that didn’t make it any easier.
By Patrick Finley
 