Oberweis Dairy files for bankruptcy protection with more than $4M owed: court filings

Oberweis Dairy filed for bankruptcy protection on Friday.

The North Aurora-based company, known for its ice cream and milk packaged in glass bottles, filed a voluntary petition for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protections in the Northern District of Illinois, court records show.

The company stated it owed more than $4 million in total unsecured claims to its top 20 creditors, including more than $173,000 to the Cook County treasurer. The largest debt listed was with a Hudson-based transportation company, with the dairy owing more than $774,000, the records stated.

Oberweis Dairy, Inc. was started in 1915 by Peter Oberweis, an Aurora dairy farmer who began selling milk from the back of his horse drawn wagon, according to a history on the company’s website. The company opened its first ice cream shop in Aurora in 1951.

Oberweis Dairy is owned by the family of Republican state politician Jim Oberweis.

A spokesperson for the company was not immediately available for comment Saturday evening.

