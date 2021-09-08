 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Olivia Jade, Martin Kove, Matt James among lineup for ‘Dancing With the Stars’

Jade is the daughter of “Full House” star Lori Loughlin and fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, who was at the center of the college admission bribery scandal of 2019.

By Bryan Alexander | USA TODAY
Olivia Jade Giannulli (pictured in 2019) is among the cast of the news season of ABC’s “Dancing With the Stars.”
“Dancing With the Stars” has its full ballroom of stars.

Social media influencer Olivia Jade, “Bachelor” Matt James, “The Talk” co-host Amanda Kloots, and WWE superstar Mike “The Miz” Mizanin have joined the cast of “Dancing With the Stars.”

The reality dance competition announced the complete line-up on “Good Morning America” Wednesday after revealing last month that U.S. star gymnast Sunisa Lee and YouTuber JoJo Siwa, both 18, will compete for the mirrorball trophy starting Sept. 20.

The full cast includes “Beverly Hills, 90210” alum Brian Austin Green, “I Know Who Killed Me” actress Kenya Moore, “Cobra Kai” actor Martin Kove, “Dirty Dancing” actress Melora Hardin, Brooklyn Nets basketball star Iman Shumpert, Spice Girls star Melanie C (aka Sporty Spice), country singer Jimmie Allen, TV personality Christine Chiu, and Peloton instructor/influencer Cody Rigsby.

Jade, 21, is the daughter of “Full House” star Lori Loughlin and fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, who was at the center of the college admission bribery scandal of 2019. Both parents pleaded guilty to conspiracy charges and served prison time after paying bribes to get their two daughters (Jade and Isabella Giannulli), accepted into the University of Southern California as crew recruits.

Television personality and “The Bachelor” star Matt James attends the WWE SummerSlam after party at Delano Las Vegas at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino on August 21, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
James, 29, made history this year as the ABC franchise’s first Black “Bachelor.” Former ”Bachelorette” Kaitlyn Bristowe took home the mirrorball trophy in season 29. “Bachelorette” star Hannah Brown won the competition the season prior.

Pro dance partner pairings will be announced on the show’s opening night which will be hosted by executive producer Tyra Banks in her second season.

Siwa has already revealed that she will dance with a same-sex partner for the first time on the U.S. show.

“We’re making history,” Siwa, 18, who revealed her relationship with Kylie Prew this year. ”My journey of coming out and having a girlfriend has inspired so many people around the world. I thought that if I chose to dance with a girl on this show, it would break the stereotypical thing.”

Show producers have revealed that judge Len Goodman will make a return in the new season. Last season, pandemic traveling restrictions kept the veteran Goodman in London.

