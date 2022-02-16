 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Party Aunt creator Chris Witaske to get wet at Polar Plunge

The Second City alum also is one of the people learning how not to become his parents on Progressive Insurance commercials.

By Darel Jevens
Chris Witaske co-created the Netflix series “Chicago Party Aunt” and provides the voice of the lead character’s estranged husband.
Will Byington

The last time Chicago Party Aunt ended up in the freezing winter waters of Lake Michigan, it was by accident. “On the way home from the bars she took the lake path,” says Chris Witaske, creator of the fictional Twitter character, “and took a right instead of a left.”

But Witaske plans to make the dunk on purpose. He has signed on to participate in the annual Chicago Polar Plunge, this year taking place at 10 a.m. March 6 at North Avenue Beach.

He’s the latest celebrity to take on the benefit for Special Olympics Chicago and Special Children’s Charities, which in past years has sent Lady Gaga, Vince Vaughn and Al Roker into the drink.

“I remember Jimmy Fallon wore a full suit when he did it,” Witaske said Wednesday. “That was a cool move.”

Also set to get wet this year is “Top Chef” winner Joe Flamm, owner of the Fulton Market restaurant Rose Mary.

TV viewers also may know Witaske, who grew up in St. Charles and used to perform in Chicago at iO and Second City, as Chris on the Netflix series “Love” or as one of the people learning from Dr. Rick on Progressive Insurance commercials. He created the foul-mouthed, boozy Party Aunt character on Twitter and helped spin her off into an animated series that premiered in September on Netflix.

The hard-partying heroine of “Chicago Party Aunt,” Diane Dunbrowski, is mentoring her young nephew, Daniel.
Netflix

Another batch of “Chicago Party Aunt” episodes is finished and will debut later this year.

In the meantime, Witaske (now based in Los Angeles) urges Chicagoans to sign up for the Plunge or donate at at chicagopolarplunge.org. He’s eager to hit the water but isn’t sure Chicago Party Aunt will be joining him.

“She’ll probably be more excited,” he said, “about the mimosas after the Plunge when we all go out to brunch.”

