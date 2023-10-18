Burt Young, starred as Paulie in the ‘Rocky’ films, dies at 83

Burt Young, the actor who portrayed Paulie Pennino in the first six “Rocky” films has died, according to several media reports late Wednesday. He was 83.

According to the New York Times, Young’s daughter Anne Morea Steingieser confirmed the actor passed away on Oct. 8.

Young developed a legion of fans for his portrayal of Paulie the whiny, tough-talking, boozing New York meatpacker, best friend and ultimately cornerman to Sylvester Stallone’s Rocky Balboa in the hit film franchise. The character was also brother to Rocky’s shy girlfriend and later wife Adrian, played by Talia Shire. Young received a best supporting actor nomination for the role following his performance in the first film.

Born Gerald Tommaso DeLouise on April 30, 1940, in Queens, New York City. According to hollywoodreporter.com, Young joined the Marines as an underage teen, and became an accomplished boxer during a two-year stint in the service in Japan.

Young would later attend Lee Strasberg’s famed Actors Studio. He was also an accomplished painter, whose works were shown in numerous galleries around the world as well as in the restaurant bar scene from the 2006 film “Rocky Balboa.”

His film credits include “Chinatown,” “The Pope of Greenwich Village,” “The Killer Elite,” “Once Upon a Time in America” and “Back to School.” He also wrote and starred in the 1978 film “Uncle Joe Shannon.” His TV appearances include roles on “M*A*S*H,” “The Rockford Files,” “Baretta” and most recently on “The Sopranos” where he portrayed retired mobster “Bobby” Baccalieri Sr., who has one last job to do before he succumbs to cancer.

More to come...