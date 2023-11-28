The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, November 28, 2023
Movies and TV Entertainment and Culture Columnists

‘Bookie’: Sports betting savvy gives Maniscalco’s funny series its edge

Comedian plays an old-school bookmaker on fast-paced Max show.

By  Richard Roeper
   
SHARE ‘Bookie’: Sports betting savvy gives Maniscalco’s funny series its edge
Sebastian Maniscalco plays the “Bookie” title character, who collects his debts with the help of a former NFL player (Omar J. Dorsey).

Sebastian Maniscalco (right) plays the “Bookie” title character, who collects his debts with the help of a former NFL player (Omar J. Dorsey).

Max

When I heard Sebastian Maniscalco was going to be playing an old-school bookmaker who takes wagers over the phone in the Max Original comedy series “Bookie,” I thought it be might be a period piece, given you can bet on sports these days just by downloading an app, as you might have gleaned from any of the kabillion advertising spots they run on TV and the zillions of sponsored features in which analysts and former players share their picks to beat the spread.

But they worked around that by setting the show in Los Angeles, as California has yet to legalize online gambling. It’s probably only a matter of time before that changes, which only adds to the dark humor and the sense of impending doom in a series that shows terrific promise in the pilot episode. Maniscalco is in his comfort zone playing a wisenheimer bookie, and series creators Chuck Lorre and Nick Bakay (“Two and a Half Men,” “The Kominsky Method,” “Young Sheldon”) are surehanded veterans when it comes to crafting situation comedy.

In the opening scene, a degenerate gambler has just been kicked out of his house (there’s a sad, handwritten “FOR SALE BY OWNER” sign on the lawn) but can’t even make it to his car before dialing up Maniscalco’s Danny and making a desperate bet: “Three-game parlay: KC minus 6 ½, Browns-Ravens, first quarter under 10, and the Jags plus 3 ½.” If you don’t wager on sports, that sounds like pure gibberish — but for the millions who do place a buck or two on games, that accurate lingo immediately indicates the show knows its material.

‘Bookie’

Untitled

A series streaming two new episodes each Thursday through Dec. 21 on Max.

We settle in for a fast-paced opening episode in which Danny and his muscle, Ray (deadpan all-star Omar J. Dorsey), a former NFL player who says he’s more of a “visual deterrent” than an enforcer, make their daily rounds, with Danny jamming to Yacht Rock tunes such as America’s “Horse With No Name” and Michael McDonald’s “What a Fool Believes,” much to Ray’s dismay.

“Bookie” is filled with crisp one-liners. Danny reminds his wife that they he had two conditions for them to get married: “No banks, no musicals.” Danny’s sister Lorraine (a very funny Vanessa Ferlito), who runs his tiny office and sells mushrooms on the side, says to a ‘shroom buyer, “No, you can’t Venmo me, I’m not cutting your f------ hair.”

The highlight of the premiere episode comes when Danny and Ray track down their client Charlie Sheen at a rehab center called “Freedom from Bondage House,” where Sheen is running a poker game but claims he’s actually sober (“I am clean as a whistle, I just run a game here. ... There’s no guns, the food is terrific and there’s ample parking”) and says he’s good for the 75 grand or so he owes them: “You’ll get your money. I am THIS close to being a judge on ‘Japan’s Got Talent.’ ”

Sheen is so good at playing himself, one envisions and hopes for an entire semi-fictional series with that premise. In the meantime, we’ve got a solid and funny comedy with “Bookie.” It’s not a sure thing, but it’s a 7-point favorite to endure.

Next Up In Movies & TV
Stephen Colbert’s burst appendix takes ‘Late Show’ off the air
Marty Krofft, of producing pair that put ‘H.R. Pufnstuf’ and the Osmonds on TV, dies at 86
Reunion of The State brings decades of comedy experience to Chicago stage
Woman alleges Jamie Foxx sexually assaulted her at New York bar; actor says it ‘never happened’
Things to do in Chicago Nov. 23-29: The Mix
Companies drop Barrera, Sarandon after their Israel-Hamas war comments
The Latest
A teen was charged with nearly a dozen counts of armed robbery with a firearm.
Crime
15-year-old boy charged in armed robberies on West and South Sides
The teen was arrested Monday in the 5300 block of West Potomac Avenue and charged with 11 counts of armed robbery with a firearm, Chicago police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
An investigation that began after a complaint was filed to HUD by the Chicago Area Fair Housing Alliance and nine other advocacy groups in November 2018 said Chicago City Council members have “unfettered power over zoning, land use, city lots and public financing in order to decide where, if and how affordable housing is built in their wards.”
City Hall
Chicago wrongly limited affordable housing with aldermanic prerogative, HUD says
Feds say giving Council members “a local veto over proposals to build affordable housing” has meant it’s “rarely, if ever, constructed in the majority-white wards that have the least affordable housing.”
By Brett Chase
 
Homewood-Flossmoor’s Carson Brownfield (3) working along the baseline as Marian Catholic’s Jonah Weathers defends.
High School Basketball
Tuesday’s high school basketball scores
All the scores from around the area.
By Michael O’Brien
 
The dining room at Asador Bastian, a Chicago steakhouse with Basque influences in River North.
Food and Restaurants
Chicago’s Asador Bastian, Warlord included on Esquire’s best new restaurants list
A luxurious Basque-inspired steakhouse specializing in decadent cuts of beef and a “loud” late-night dining destination are among this year’s best, according to the magazine.
By Dorothy Hernandez
 
A rendering of the planned new Terminal 2, the “global terminal,” at O’Hare Airport.
City Hall
As O’Hare expansion price tag climbs, airport’s two biggest carriers want project scaled back – or grounded
United and American airlines are slated to share a new “global terminal” handling both domestic and international flights — a project funded in part by airlines. But now both carriers want Mayor Brandon Johnson to alter those plans.
By Fran Spielman and David Roeder
 