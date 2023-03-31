The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, March 31, 2023
Movies and TV Entertainment and Culture Columnists

‘Murder Mystery 2’: Second Sandler-Aniston whodunnit louder, dumber than the first

Pyrotechnics are plentiful, but laughs are not.

By  Richard Roeper
   
SHARE ‘Murder Mystery 2’: Second Sandler-Aniston whodunnit louder, dumber than the first
MM2_20220217_08220_R3.jpeg

Audrey Spitz (Jennifer Aniston) and husband Nick (Adam Sandler) are prime suspects in their friend’s kidnapping in “Murder Mystery 2.”

Netflix

Even though the 2019 comedy “Murder Mystery” had one of the laziest titles ever and was saddled with the not-always-flattering label of being an Adam Sandler Netflix Movie, I found it to be a reasonably entertaining Agatha Christie takeoff — kind of a less ambitious “Knives Out,” if you will, with Sandler and Jennifer Aniston nicely paired as the New York City police officer Nick Spitz and his hairdresser wife Audrey, who stumble their way into solving a series of murders while on a 15th anniversary second honeymoon in Europe.

“Murder Mystery 2”? Why not? Sure, many of the main players from the original can’t return, what with being murdered and all, but it might be nice to catch up with the Spitzes and see what they’re up to.

Alas, the answer is that they’re front and center in another overseas murder mystery that’s big on pyrotechnics and stunt work but has little to recommend in the way of wit or suspense. It’s bigger, louder and dumber than the original—filled with cartoon violence, only occasionally funny dialogue and a group of suspects/victims not nearly as intriguing as the bunch from the first film.

‘Murder Mystery 2’

Untitled

Netflix presents a film written and directed by Jeremy Garelick. Rated PG-13 for (violence, bloody images, strong language, suggestive material, and smoking). Running time: 89 minutes. Available now on Netflix.

Sandler and Aniston still have an effective, super casual vibe together; we believe them as this nice, working-class couple, who have started their own detective agency (but aren’t particularly good at it) when along comes the very convenient plot device of an offer of an all-expenses-paid trip to the wedding of their zillionaire friend, Maharaja (Adeel Akhtar), on his private island.

Once the Spitzes arrive at this impossibly gorgeous locale, they’re reunited with John Kani’s Col. Ulenga, who has even less of that one arm than he did in the first movie, and they meet the group of characters who are destined to become either victims or suspects in the coming days. The esteemed French actress Mélanie Laurent takes a break from starring in good films to play Maharaja’s fiancé, Claudette; Jodie Turner-Smith plays Maharaja’s ex and Claudette’s friend, the Countess Sekou; Enrique Arce is the misogynist, womanizing former soccer great Francisco, and Kuhoo Verma is Maharajah’s sister Saira.

When Maharaja’s primary bodyguard is murdered and Maharaja is kidnapped, it’s time for Nick and Audrey to spring into detective mode. The action shifts to Paris, and the body count starts piling up in allegedly humorous fashion. Nick and Audrey find themselves the prime suspects, even though that makes zero sense, with Dany Boon’s Inspector Laurent once again proving to be quite dashing but also really bad at his job.

Much of the humor in “Murder Mystery 2” is predicated on Nick and Audrey being these working-class fishies out of water—wearing their dumb casual American clothes, piling up plates of free food whenever possible, getting into slapstick confrontations in Paris in which they somehow manage to take down professional killers, all the while exchanging in sitcom banter. The finale is an extended sequence set in the Eiffel Tower, with the level of violence overwhelming the attempts at comedy. It might be time for Nick and Audrey to rethink any more invitations to glam it up across the pond.

Next Up In Movies & TV
‘Dungeons & Dragons’ movie scores, thanks to perfect tone, spot-on casting
‘Spinning Gold’: Off-key biopic spotlights music exec behind Donna Summer, KISS
‘Unstable’: Rob Lowe’s tech workplace comedy has a promising startup
Melissa Joan Hart says she helped ‘tiny kids’ flee Nashville mass shooting
Things to do in Chicago March 30-April 5: The Mix
‘Golden Girls’ secrets: Assistants recall the stars’ habits, quirks and dislike of cheesecake
The Latest
Georgia_Nicols.jpg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Friday, March 31, 2023
By Georgia Nicols
 
The Blackhawks battled hard but lost 5-3 to the Blues on Thursday.
Blackhawks
Lukas Reichel’s decisiveness grows in Blackhawks’ loss to Blues
It seemed to dawn on Reichel that the Hawks need him to take charge of their offense, provided he doesn’t do so in a reckless way. He powered their best performance in a while, even in a 5-3 defeat.
By Ben Pope
 
Former President Donald Trump, who has denied any wrongdoing, is expected to surrender to authorities next week.
Nation/World
Donald Trump indicted; 1st former president to be charged with a crime
A grand jury in New York votes to charge the ex-president in a case involving payments made in the 2016 presidential campaign to silence claims he had sex with a porn star. ‘He did not commit any crime,’ a Trump lawyer said.
By Associated Press
 
US-POLITICS-TRUMP-INDICTMENT
Columnists
Trump’s defenders, including Rep. Mary Miller from Illinois, attack Manhattan DA Bragg
Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi, D-Ill., sitting on millions of dollars of campaign cash, used Trump’s indictment to raise more money for his already abundant congressional campaign fund.
By Lynn Sweet
 
Chicago mayoral candidate Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson walks on stage with U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders during a get out the vote rally Thursday night at UIC Credit Union 1 Arena.
Elections
Bernie Sanders leads thousands at UIC get-out-the-vote rally for Brandon Johnson: ‘We have the people’
The Vermont senator aimed to energize Johnson’s progressive base and lift turnout among younger voters, who failed to turn up for the first round of balloting.
By Emmanuel Camarillo
 