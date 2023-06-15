Hemsworth works hard to bring you rousing ‘Extraction 2’ action

I’m not going to tell you the “Extraction” movies on Netflix have the potential to become the next “John Wick” franchise because it’s nearly impossible to match the exhilarating style and the sheer Keanu-ness of the latter films. But the “Extraction” team of director Sam Hargrave, writer Joe Russo and leading stud Chris Hemsworth are now two for two.

While “Extraction 2” doesn’t match the original action thriller from 2020 as it embraces so many clichés I lost count, it’s still a rousing international adventure with some incredible battles that will leave you feeling exhausted FOR the actors (and their stunt doubles). This is the kind of movie that leaves it all out there on the field.

Hemsworth has the throwback musculature and wisecracking charm of late 20th century action icons such as Arnold Schwarzenegger and Sylvester Stallone, and he puts those skills to great use as one Tyler Rake (what a name!), a former legend with the Australian Special Air Service Regiment turned hardened black ops mercenary who was nearly killed at the end of “Extraction,” though the epilogue wisely left room for a sequel.

‘Extraction 2’

Untitled Netflix presents a film directed by Sam Hargrave and written by Joe Russo. Rated R (for strong/bloody violence throughout and language). Running time: 122 minutes. Available Friday on Netflix.



In “Extraction 2,” Tyler washes up on a shore in Dubai, is hospitalized in a coma, wakes up and eventually holes up in a lovely cabin in the mountains of Gmunden, Austria, courtesy of his handler Nik Khan (Golshifteh Farahani) and Nik’s brother Yaz (Adam Bessa).

Feeling sorry for himself because his action-hero days could be over, Tyler spends his days hanging with his dog, ice fishing, watching football matches and drinking product-placement Stella Artois, seemingly resigned to retirement. And that’s when he receives a visit from a mysterious, unnamed man (Idris Elba), who has a most unusual assignment for Tyler: He is to extract the wife and children of the notorious Georgian mobster Davit Radiani (Tornike Bziava), who has arranged it so his family is in prison with him. (Fun for the kids!)

After a wilderness training montage right out of “Rocky IV,” Tyler is good to go. Let’s assemble a team and invade a maximum-security prison, extinguish Davit and rescue Davit’s wife, Ketevan (Tinatin Dalakishvili), and her children. What could possibly go smoothly?

What follows is one of the most insanely intense and impressively choreographed extended action sequences of any film from the 21st century — a set piece that goes on forever but in a good way, as Tyler and his team rescue Ketevan and the kids, with Tyler shooting, stabbing, punching and killing about 100 men along the way. (Ketevan also turns out to be pretty handy with a shovel as a weapon.) Even after they somehow make it out of the prison, the action segues to a train where a “Reaper Team” of assassins takes aim at Tyler and company. It’s “Mission: Impossible” level madness, and it’s pretty great.

Thing is, we’re not even halfway home yet. Oh sure, the family is safe, FOR NOW. But there’s a storm coming in the name of Zurab Radiani (Tornike Gogrichiani), who is seeking revenge for his dead brother. Massive glass windows will be shattered, explosives will detonate, combatants will find themselves precariously hanging from ledges 50 stories above the ground, wounds will be sustained — and all the while, Tyler Rake must face not only a constant torrent of bullets, but his own haunted past.

It’s a lot for an anti-hero to handle, but our bruised and battered and bloodied hunk is more than up to the task.