The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, September 24, 2023
Movies and TV Entertainment and Culture

‘DWTS’ premiere may be postponed after Chicago’s Matt Walsh takes ‘a pause’

Writer and ‘Veep’ actor says he stands with unions during strikes.

By  Erin Jensen | USA Today
   
SHARE ‘DWTS’ premiere may be postponed after Chicago’s Matt Walsh takes ‘a pause’
Matt Walsh had been rehearsing for “Dancing With the Stars” before walking out on Thursday.

Matt Walsh had been rehearsing for “Dancing With the Stars” before walking out on Thursday.

ABC

“Dancing with the Stars” may no longer be in step with its scheduled Tuesday premiere date after contestant Matt Walsh (“Veep”) walked out of a rehearsal.

ABC confirms that it’s making plans to delay the 32nd season premiere of its battle of the ballroom amid the writers and actors strikes.

“I am taking a pause from ‘Dancing with the Stars’ until an agreement is made with the WGA,” Walsh said in a statement Thursday provided by his rep, Samantha Srinivasan. “I was excited to join the show and did so under the impression that it was not a WGA show and fell under a different agreement. This morning when I was informed by my union, the WGA, that it is considered struck work I walked out of my rehearsal.”

Walsh, an actor-writer and Chicago native who got his start as a local improviser in the 1990s, is partnered with pro Koko Iwasaki.

“I have been and will always stand with my union members of the WGA, SAG and DGA,” Walsh continued. “Beyond our union artists, I am sensitive to the many people impacted by the strike and I hope for a speedy and fair resolution, and to one day work again with all the wonderful people I met at ‘DWTS’ who tolerated my dancing.”

“DWTS” is not breaking any SAG-AFTRA rules by proceeding with its season; the show, like other reality series, operates under a network code agreement that is not affected by the strike. But it usually employs one writer who belongs to the WGA, and for the new season “DWTS” is proceeding without that writer.

Writers picketed “DWTS” rehearsals last week. WGA negotiators were meeting Sunday with representatives of TV studios and streamers to work out a new contract and end the four-month strike.

Another of this season’s contestants, singer-actress Jamie Lynn Spears, previously pledged to donate her “DWTS” salary to the striking unions in a Sept. 12 Instagram post.

“if I’m able to use this unique opportunity to bring more awareness and to donate the salary I get for dancing each week back to the community who has given me so much, then it’s the least I can do,” she wrote. “I’m not gonna lie, I’m scared, but I’m just gonna have fun and hopefully be able to give back in a meaningful way until we can ALL GET BACK TO OUR DAY JOBS”

The show is scheduled air on ABC and stream on Disney+ and Hulu, after running exclusively on Disney+ last season. Julianne Hough, who has danced and been a judge on the series, replaces Tyra Banks as Alfonso Ribeiro’s cohost.

Next Up In Movies & TV
Botched 1988 Chicago bank robbery scheme inspires a movie, ‘HEIST 88’
As ‘The Exorcist’ turns 50, some things to look for in the scariest movie ever
Bob Ross first TV painting, completed in half an hour, is for sale for nearly $10 million
Provocative ‘Deadlocked’ doc surveys the key Supreme Court appointments of recent decades
‘The Continental’ stylishly sets up the hotel for John Wick
Things to do in Chicago Sept. 21-27: The Mix
The Latest
Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love reacts after rushing for a first down against the New Orleans Saints.
NFL
Packers rally to 18-17 win over Saints
Green Bay’s comeback began after New Orleans lost quarterback Derek Carr to a shoulder injury.
By Steve Megargee | Associated Press
 
1446730583.jpg
Bears
Bears CB Jaylon Johnson leaves Chiefs game with hamstring problem
The Bears were already playing without slot cornerback Kyler Gordon, who broke his hand in the season-opening loss to the rival Packers.
By Patrick Finley
 
Bears quarterback Justin Fields.
Bears
Halftime: Chiefs destroying Bears 34-0 as QB Justin Fields has 40 yards passing, INT
The Bears punted on their first three possessions and fumbled on the fourth.
By Jason Lieser
 
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins walks off the field after losing to the Los Angeles Chargers.
NFL
Vikings drop to 0-3 after 28-24 loss to Chargers
The road looks rough for Minnesota. Only four teams since 1990 have made the playoffs after an 0-3 start: the Chargers (1992), Detroit (1995), Buffalo (1998) and Houston (2018).
By Dave Campbell | Associated Press
 
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill runs the ball ahead of Denver Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II.
NFL
Dolphins score most points by any team since 1966 in 70-20 win over Broncos
The Dolphins set a franchise record for scoring and finished two points shy of the NFL’s regular-season record — set in 1966 when Washington scored 72 points against the Giants.
By Associated Press
 