Sundance Institute bringing inaugural film event to Chicago

Sundance is on its way to Chicago this summer.

On Tuesday, the Chicago Film Office, in partnership with Choose Chicago and the Sundance Institute, announced the arrival of "Sundance Institute x Chicago 2024," a "new independent film event," running June 28-30 and featuring artists programs, film screenings and other programming to celebrate the city as a filmmaking center.

Chicago will become the only U.S. city to host the event outside of Park City, Utah, home to the annual Sundance Film Festival, Tuesday's announcement said.

The weekend's lineup will be announced at a later date, but the fest will feature screenings of four films from the January 2024 Sundance Film Festival and Q&As with the filmmakers; a masterclass for emerging/underrepresented filmmakers; panel discussions, and more.

"To know the history and landscape of independent storytelling is to know that Chicago has always been a home and a source of inspiration for artists, many of whom have ties to Sundance through our festival and artist support programs," said Eugene Hernandez, festival director and head of public programming for the Sundance Institute. "All of us at the institute are very much looking forward to deepening our connection to this unique community of film lovers, film champions and filmmakers through this weekend of events designed for and with the city of Chicago."

More information, including venues and ticket on-sale dates, visit SundanceInstituteXChicago.com.

