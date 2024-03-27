The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, March 27, 2024
Movies and TV Entertainment and Culture Celebrities

Carol Burnett recalls ‘awful’ experience performing before Elvis on ‘Ed Sullivan Show’

The Emmy winner’s TV career has spanned more than 60 years, and her latest role is opposite Kristen Wiig in the Apple TV+ series “Palm Royale.”

By  USA TODAY
   
Brendan Morrow, USA TODAY
SHARE Carol Burnett recalls ‘awful’ experience performing before Elvis on ‘Ed Sullivan Show’
US-ENTERTAINMENT-STREAMING

Comedian and actress Carol Burnett attends Apple TV+'s “Palm Royale” series premiere at the Samuel Goldwyn Theatre in Beverly Hills, Calif., earllier this month.

ROBYN BECK/Getty

Elvis Presley is a tough act to follow — or, as Carol Burnett once learned, to precede.

The television legend, 90, stopped by "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" on Tuesday and chatted about one of her previous times at the Ed Sullivan Theater: when she appeared on "The Ed Sullivan Show" on the same episode as Presley. This was when Presley was in the army, and "they did a whole big thing" with him, she explained.

Unfortunately for Burnett, she went on before Presley, so audience members were anxious to see the singer and had no interest in her.

"Nobody wanted to see me," she recalled. "'Elvis! Where the hell is Elvis? We want to see Elvis!' I bombed. Oh my God. It was terrible. It was awful."

On the bright side, Burnett met Presley that night and got his autograph for her sister. "He was very sweet," she told Colbert.

"The Ed Sullivan Show" originally aired from 1948 to 1971. Colbert noted that Burnett was on the show seven times, a number that surprised her. "I was?" she asked. Burnett's own self-titled variety show ran on CBS from 1967 to 1978.

Related

While chatting with Colbert, Burnett remembered another awful television appearance, although this time, it was awful on purpose. The "Carol Burnett Show" star explained that when she was nervous to be a guest on "The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson," she decided that she would intentionally be the "world's worst guest" without telling the talk show host beforehand. So during the show, Burnett repeatedly answered Carson's questions with "yes" or "no" answers.

"Of course, he caught on, and he started asking all kinds of interesting questions, to which I could just say, 'Maybe. No,'" she said.

Speaking of Presley, Burnett also looked back on when she performed a song on TV called "I Made a Fool of Myself Over John Foster Dulles," which imagined a young girl obsessing over the "dull" U.S. secretary of state the way most girls did about Presley.

"All hell broke loose" after Burnett performed the song on the Jack Paar and Ed Sullivan shows, she said, recalling that it "was front-page news" at the time.

The Emmy winner's television career has spanned more than 60 years, and her latest role is opposite Kristen Wiig in "Palm Royale," now streaming on Apple TV+.

Read more at usatoday.com.

Next Up In Movies & TV
Illinois Supreme Court agrees to hear appeal from former ‘Empire’ actor Jussie Smollett
‘Asphalt City’ a dark dive into the grueling, gruesome work of NYC paramedics
Steve Martin tells his story in double feature of great, very different documentaries
Sundance Institute bringing inaugural film event to Chicago
‘The Truth vs. Alex Jones’ captures the lying blowhard’s real, craven self
HBO special spotlights Ramy Youssef’s edgy jokes, gently told
The Latest
Alex Caruso Ben Sheppard
Bulls
Bulls refuse to put a ceiling on the underrated offense of Alex Caruso
Caruso not only has career highs in points per game this season, but also three-point attempts per contest. And as far as coach Billy Donovan was concerned, there’s a trust there for Caruso to keep shooting it.
By Joe Cowley
 
Transportation
CDOT outlines transportation upgrades on Goose Island
Two new bridges, plus bike paths and landscaping improvements are planned. Cyclists express concern that the plan doesn’t include protected bike lanes.
By Jessica Ma
 
adler_082217_10.jpg
Health
Eye experts warn of damage from staring directly at solar eclipse: ‘Do it safely’
Doctors say looking at the April 8 eclipse without approved solar glasses — which are many times darker than sunglasses — can lead to retinal burns and can result in blind spots and permanent vision loss.
By Emmanuel Camarillo
 
Illinois StabbingsIn this image taken from video provided by WTVO-TV/WQRF-TV/NewsNation. emergency personnel work at the scene, Wednesday, March 27, 2024, in Rockford, Ill., where four people were killed and five were wounded in stabbings in northern Illinois. Redd said that a suspect is in police custody and was being questioned. She said police did not know the motive. (WTVO-TV/WQRF-TV/NewsNation via AP) ORG XMIT: ILTV203
Crime
Rockford stabbings leave 4 dead, 7 injured
Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara wrote on Facebook that ‘multiple jurisdictions’ are ‘working on multiple crime scenes.’ A resident told reporters that police took a ‘very bloody’ person into custody in the backyard of a home.
By Associated Press and Kade Heather
 
Puerto Rican singer Bad Bunny performs at the Crypto.com Arena during his "Most Wanted" tour in Los Angeles, March 13, 2024. (Photo by Valerie Macon / AFP) (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)
Things To Do
Things to do in Chicago March 28-April 3: The Mix
Bad Bunny in concert at the United Center, “Churchill,” the one-man show, Percival Everett in conversation about his new book, and the return of Chicago Architecture Center River Cruises are among the highlights in the week ahead.
By Mary Houlihan
 