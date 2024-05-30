The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, May 30, 2024
Movies and TV Entertainment Guide

'Jim Henson Idea Man': Inspirational, celebrational film profiles man behind the Muppets

Disney+ documentary focuses on the experimental side of Kermit’s creator.

By  Mark Kennedy | Associated Press
   
SHARE 'Jim Henson Idea Man': Inspirational, celebrational film profiles man behind the Muppets
Jim Henson sits before a backdrop of his Muppet characters at his New York office in 1985.

Jim Henson sits before a backdrop of his Muppet characters at his New York office in 1985.

Burnett/AP

There are moments when the spark of creation suddenly ignites and history stops. Like when the Wright brothers got a plane to fly. Or when Oreo added double filling. Maybe just as resonant was when Jim Henson cut up his mother’s green coat into odd shapes and added ping-pong balls for eyes.

At that moment, he birthed Kermit the Frog, who would go on to enchant generations. Kermit’s humble beginnings are part of the engrossing and enlightening documentary “Jim Henson Idea Man” and it’s apt to start with the sweetly outgoing Kermit, who is in many ways Henson’s alter ego.

The Ron Howard-directed Disney+ movie is a kinetic mix of show clips, interviews, bloopers, behind-the-scenes workplace videos, home movies and artist sketches — as animated as Henson’s Muppets, who educated millions on “Sesame Street” and entertained even more on “The Muppet Show.”

'Jim Henson Idea Man'

Imagine Documentaries presents a documentary directed by Ron Howard.

Running time: 108 minutes. No MPAA rating. Available now on Disney+.

Viewers are walked chronologically through the late Henson’s early life in rural Mississippi, his teaming up with his wife, Jane, on early late-night TV appearances, his often oddball sensibility, his self-doubt, his embrace of educational TV, his marriage crumbling, the red-hot height of fame and then the fall with “Labyrinth.” It’s a definitive as you can get. We even learn why he chose to grow a beard: acne scars.

It’s also a portrait of a driven, brilliant creative man who wanted to be taken seriously as an artist and had lifelong ambivalent feelings about becoming America’s favorite preschool entertainer. Writer Mark Monroe makes it seem as if he often felt straightjacketed, like an arm stuck in a puppet’s felt body.

Watchers will walk away with a deeper understanding of a man who had such an outsized presence in their childhoods. Once you realize that Henson was, in his heart of hearts, really a experimental filmmaker, you better understand the wacky, psychedelic videos on “Sesame Street” or why The Great Gonzo eats a rubber car tire to “Flight of the Bumblebee.”

The voices Howard has wrangled are fantastic, from Frank Oz (the Burt to Henson’s Ernie), puppeteer Fran Brill, puppet builder/costume designer Bonnie Erickson and actors Jennifer Connelly and Rita Moreno. Henson’s own short diary entries — “attend seminar in Cambridge re: Children’s TV workshop” — are also put to good use, as is footage from his funeral, a joyous affair.

There are fascinating moments — like when we learn that Kermit wasn’t originally a frog at all — to ones more sublime, like how Miss Piggy made her dramatic entrance as a star in her own right. (A clip of her flirting with Morley Safer is priceless.) Viewers may shake their head when learning that all the networks initially passed on “The Muppet Show” and it had to be made in England.

It’s a documentary, ultimately, about creativity and a singular mind, one who dreamed up a gaggle of friends for life: Big Bird, Cookie Monster, the Count and, of course, Kermit, stitched from an old coat.

Next Up In Movies & TV
Bears will appear on HBO's 'Hard Knocks'
Screenings for Sundance Institute X Chicago announced
'The Bear' on cable: FX to show Season 1 of hit Chicago show next week
'The Dead Don't Hurt': Viggo Mortenson makes a Western of gentle romance and brutal violence
Things to do in Chicago May 30-June 5: The Mix
'Eric' piles on the misery of Benedict Cumberbatch's bitter puppeteer
The Latest
Chicago Cubs v Milwaukee Brewers
Cubs
Cubs fall back to earth after three homers can't put them past Brewers: 'No consolation prizes here'
With a 6-4 loss Thursday, the Cubs’ record dropped below .500 for the first time since March 31.
By Maddie Lee
 
Ald. Leni Manaa-Hoppenworth (48th) questions Chicago Transit Authority President Dorval Carter Jr. as he addresses the Chicago City Council transportation committee hearing at City Hall in the Loop, Thursday, May 30, 2024.
City Hall
Alderperson defends decision to stop sending automatic crime alerts to residents of her North Side ward
Ald. Leni Manaa-Hoppenworth said everyone on her email address list will continue to receive alerts about imminent crime threats, but other alerts about violent crime will go only to those who choose to receive them.
By Fran Spielman
 
Matt Rife will complete a four-night run at the Chicago Theatre on Sunday.
Comedy
Matt Rife postpones Chicago Theatre shows, citing 'extreme exhaustion symptoms'
Comedian had been scheduled to launch four-night run on Thursday.
By Darel Jevens
 
The Center for Care and Discovery at the University of Chicago Medical Center.
Health
Email hack may have exposed University of Chicago Medical Center patient information
Unauthorized access to a ‘small number’ of workers was made between Jan. 4 and Jan. 20, potentially exposing a plethora of personal information.
By Kade Heather
 
Trump Hush Money
Politics
Trump becomes first former U.S. president convicted of felony crimes
Donald Trump has been convicted in his New York hush money trial, a landmark jury verdict making him the first former American president to be found guilty of felony crimes in the nation’s nearly 250-year history.
By Associated Press
 