Tuesday, July 2, 2024
New 'Bluey' mini episodes are on their way — here's when, how to watch

Your favorite 6-year-old Blue Heeler pup and her adorable fam are set to star in a couple new “minisodes,” a few months after the emotional Season 3 finale episode.

By  Amaris Encinas | USA Today
   
When Mum, Dad and Bingo are too tired to draw the dragon, it’s Bluey’s time to shine and draw the dragon! (Credit: Ludo Studio)

In this scene from a Season 3 episode of “Bluey,” when Mum, Dad and Bingo are too tired to draw the dragon, it’s Bluey’s time to come to the rescue.

Ludo Studio

Thought you’d seen the last of Bluey? Well, you thought wrong.

Your favorite 6-year-old Blue Heeler pup and her adorable fam are set to star in a couple new “minisodes,” a few months after the emotional Season 3 finale episode “The Sign” left many fans wondering if the show was over.

Sam Moore, a producer on the show, dispelled the worries, telling BBC in April that “we have more in store, and we are thinking what would be next.

“No it is not the end for ‘Bluey,’” Moore said. “I’m sure we have many more surprises in store for you.”

It wasn’t clear what “surprises” Moore had in store until Disney Branded Television announced the trailer for “Bluey Minisodes,” which are one-to-three-minute, mini episodes written by “Bluey” creator Joe Brumm.

There will be three batches of “Bluey Minisodes” and the first seven mini episodes are set to make their Disney+ debut on July 3.

“The stories highlight funny and sweet moments featuring Bluey and Bingo, leaning into playful interactions and games that further explore the characters and world of “Bluey,” according to a Disney+ news release.

When can I watch?

When do new ‘Bluey’ mini-episodes come out?

All seven new “Bluey Minisodes” will be available by 2 a.m. (CT) on July 3.

The first batch of “Bluey Minisodes” include:

  • “Burger Dog” - The kids want to dance to some annoying music but Dad pretends his battery on his phone is flat until Mum phones him.
  • “Bingo 3000” - Dad has bought a brand new “Bingo 3000” robot, but it’s not working, so he has to call technical support.
  • “Muffin Unboxing” - Stripe is filming Muffin unboxing a dump truck toy, but Muffin is struggling to stay focused.
  • “Letter” - Nana reads an old story that Bandit wrote from when he was five. The kids find this hilarious as Nana is reading out the words exactly as they are spelt.
  • “Hungry” - Dad is hungry so he pretends to eat Bluey.
  • “Three Pigs” - Dad retells the story of the three little pigs. In this version the pigs and the wolf eventually become friends.
  • “Animals” - Mum is playing the animal game on Bingo’s back. She pretends Bingo’s back is a big field, and various animals walk, jump and dart across it, making Bingo laugh.

Where can I watch the new ‘Bluey’ episodes?

The new “Bluey Minisodes” will be released on Disney+ first but will be rolled out on Disney Jr. and Disney Channel throughout the week.

