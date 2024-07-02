The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, July 2, 2024
2024 Democratic National Convention Politics Elections

Gov. Pritzker and other Democratic governors to speak with Biden after dismal debate performance

Democratic governors spoke Monday evening and discussed a key question: Why hadn’t the governors, many of whom are serving as Biden campaign delegates and key messengers in critical states, heard from him since last week’s debate?

By  Tina Sfondeles
   
SHARE Gov. Pritzker and other Democratic governors to speak with Biden after dismal debate performance
Gov. J.B. Pritzker (left) and Rep. Mike Quigley, D-Ill., (center) greet President Joe Biden at O’Hare International Airport last year.

President Joe Biden greeted Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, and Rep. Mike Quigley, D-Ill., at O’Hare International Airport in Chicago Oct. 7, 2021.

Susan Walsh/AP file

Gov. J.B. Pritzker and other Democratic governors plan to speak with President Joe Biden on Wednesday about the status of his presidential campaign after an abysmal debate performance.

The call was requested by multiple governors during a Monday evening call arranged by Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, who serves as chair of the Democratic Governors Association.

Most of the conversation centered on a key question: Why hadn’t the governors, many of whom are serving as Biden campaign delegates and key messengers in critical states, heard from him since last week’s debate?

The Monday call also centered on where the presidential race stands and what the governors are concerned about in their respective states, according to a source with direct knowledge of the call. There are growing calls for Biden to step down — but the campaign has insisted there are no plans for him to drop out.

“Everyone was like, oh, we haven’t heard from the president. Seems like we should have heard from him now, considering we’re all big messengers,” the source said. “There was a lot of, ‘Have you heard from him? No, I haven’t.’”

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy, who spent time with Biden at a fundraiser in his home on Saturday, was an exception.

Vice President Kamala Harris was offered up as an option — but many governors insisted upon hearing from Biden himself. Pritzker “mostly listened” during the Monday call, the source said.

According to Pritzker’s team, the governor, who is on some shortlists as a potential Democratic presidential replacement, hasn’t heard from Biden since the debate and plans to attend the Wednesday call virtually. He has also not made any efforts to reach out to the president. Pritzker was attending a Biden fundraiser in Los Angeles with Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear during the debate.

Since then, he has held a relatively quiet public schedule. On Sunday, Pritzker attended the Chicago Pride Parade, and on Tuesday, he plans to appear on CNN’s “The Source with Kaitlan Collins” for an appearance that was scheduled before the June 27 presidential debate, which has set off alarms across the country.

Pritzker, who has presidential ambitions of his own, has been a fierce Biden ally and helped bring the Democratic National Convention to Chicago. But his name has also appeared in national polling as an alternative to both Biden and Harris. Whitmer, Beshear and California Gov. Gavin Newsom are also seen as options. But bypassing Harris is viewed as a politically unpopular move, especially as Biden struggles in polling with young Black voters.

Pritzker is seen as a viable candidate by some Democrats because of his ability to self-fund and because he has fiercely criticized former President Donald Trump’s policies and political attacks since his first gubernatorial campaign began in 2017. Pritzker, the heir to the Hyatt hotel fortune and an entrepreneur, has poured $323 million into his two campaigns. He’s also contributed millions to Democratic causes and candidates.

But for now, the Illinois governor has not joined a chorus of Democratic lawmakers who are publicly voicing concerns over Biden as the Democrats’ presidential candidate. After the debate, Pritzker released a statement that ignored Biden’s performance: “The contrast between these two men was clear before the debate — it is even clearer now.”

Still, there are trickles of criticism coming from Democrats, including in Illinois. U.S. Rep. Mike Quigley, D-Ill, on Tuesday told CNN’s Kasie Hunt that debate night “wasn’t just a horrible night” and warned that his performance could impact down-ballot races.

“I think what I’m stressing is it has to be his decision. That we have to be honest with ourselves that it wasn’t just a horrible night. But I won’t go beyond that out of my respect and understanding of President Joe Biden, a very proud person who served us extraordinarily well for 50 years,” Quigley said. “But it’s his decision. I just want him to appreciate at this time, just how much it impacts not just his race, but all the other races coming in November.”

Next Up In Politics
Audit shows Chicago's unfunded pension debt mountain soars to $37 billion: 'Hard conversations need to be had now'
Words are weapons in fight for freedom. Proof of that lies in the Constitution.
U.S. Supreme Court declines to hear challenge to Illinois' assault weapons ban
Supreme Court's ruling in Trump immunity case makes a president 'king above the law'
Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s candidacy challenged in Illinois by President Biden-aligned group
Supreme Court rules ex-presidents have broad immunity, dimming chance of Trump trial before election
The Latest
Screenshot 2024-07-02 at 1.27.38 PM.png
La Voz Chicago
El Tri, Molotov y Maldita Vecindad lideran la segunda edición de Escándalo Fest
Se realizará el 31 de agosto y el 1 de septiembre en la Plaza Garibaldi en el vecindario de La Villita.
By Gisela Orozco | Special to the Sun-Times
 
At an unofficial memorial in Highland Park, Karina Mendez and her daughter Samantha stand by a picture of her father, Eduardo Uvaldo, one of seven killed in the July 4 parade massacre.
La Voz Chicago
Familia de víctima de tiroteo en Highland Park demanda a fabricante de armas Smith & Wesson
La familia de Eduardo Uvaldo, una de las 7 personas muertas en el tiroteo masivo ocurrido en el desfile del 4 de julio de 2022, presentó una demanda el viernes, alegando que el fabricante de armas Smith & Wesson comercializó rifles del tipo AR-15 a adolescentes.
By Daily Herald
 
The doors were locked at ShowPlace ICON Theatre on Monday, the day after it closed.
La Voz Chicago
El cine ShowPlace Icon de Chicago cierra sus puertas y su futuro es incierto
El cine de lujo ubicado en el South Loop que se inauguró en 2009 cerró sus puertas el domingo.
By Stefano Esposito
 
A gloved hand holds one Jelly Belly above a pile of Jelly Belly jelly beans.
Money
Jelly Belly closing North Chicago plant, laying off 66 workers
The plant closure comes after Chicago-based Ferrara Candy bought the family-owned Jelly Belly for an undisclosed sum in November.
By Amy Yee
 
Mayor Brandon Johnson
City Hall
Audit shows Chicago's unfunded pension debt mountain soars to $37 billion: 'Hard conversations need to be had now'
It’s the second straight year that the pension crisis has grown by more than 5%. That intensifies pressure on Mayor Brandon Johnson’s year-old pension commission to produce long-term solutions.
By Fran Spielman
 