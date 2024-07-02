The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, July 2, 2024
Music Entertainment and Culture Celebrities

Ann Wilson reveals cancer diagnosis, Heart tour postponed

“This is merely a pause. I’ve much more to sing,” Wilson wrote in a statement announcing the news Tuesday.

By  Associated Press
   
SHARE Ann Wilson reveals cancer diagnosis, Heart tour postponed
FILE - Ann Wilson performs during Farm Aid on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in Noblesville, Ind. Wilson, lead singer of rock band Heart, says she has cancer. The band is postponing the remaining shows on its Royal Flush Tour. Wilson said in a statement Tuesday that she underwent a surgery to remove a cancerous growth and is recovering steadily, but that her doctors urged her to undergo preventive chemotherapy and take time off from performing (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)

Ann Wilson performs during Farm Aid in 2023, in Noblesville, Ind. Wilson, lead singer of rock band Heart, says she has cancer. The band is postponing the remaining shows on its Royal Flush Tour.

Amy Harris/Amy Harris/Invision/AP, file

LOS ANGELES — Ann Wilson, lead singer of rock band Heart, says she has cancer and the band is postponing the remaining shows on its Royal Flush Tour while she undergoes treatment.

Wilson said in a statement Tuesday that she underwent a surgery to remove a cancerous growth and is recovering steadily, but that her doctors urged her to undergo preventive chemotherapy and take time off from performing “in order to fully recover.” That meant the rest of the shows on the North American tour will be postponed to dates in 2025.

“To the ticket buyers, I really do wish we could do these gigs. Please know that I absolutely plan to be back on stage in 2025,” Wilson said in the statement. “My team is getting those details sorted & we’ll let you know the plan as soon as we can.”

All previously purchased tickets for the now-postponed shows will be honored. The rescheduled dates will be announced in the coming weeks, according to the release.

“This is merely a pause. I’ve much more to sing,” Wilson continued in the statement before adding, “Respectfully, this is the last public statement l’d like to make on the matter.”

Over 50 shows at stadium and arena venues in dozens of cities across the U.S. and Canada are impacted by the postponement. Select shows were set to include performances from Def Leppard and Journey, and Heart has not announced whether those bands will accompany them at the rescheduled performances.

The band headlined the Allstate Arena on May 17.

The band, led by Wilson and her sister Nancy Wilson on the guitar, canceled the European leg of their tour in May, citing that the singer had to have “a time-sensitive but routine procedure for which the minimum recovery time is six weeks.”

Wilson posted on Instagram at the time of the European shows’ cancellation, writing, “I’m okay! Please don’t worry. I do apologize for any inconvenience this may cause. It’s certainly an inconvenience for me.”

The Wilson sisters, who made hits like “Magic Man,” “Crazy on You” and “Alone,” formed the band in 1973. The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers were honored with a lifetime achievement award from the Recording Academy in 2023.

Next Up In Entertainment
'MaXXXine' brings the bloody fun of 'X,' 'Pearl' into sleazy world of '80s erotic thrillers
New 'Bluey' mini episodes are on their way — here's when, how to watch
El cine ShowPlace Icon de Chicago cierra sus puertas y su futuro es incierto
Forgettable 'Despicable Me 4' mashes up multiple stories about ex-villain's family and army of Minions
Dear Abby: Boyfriend knows I hate his porn habit, but he doesn’t stop
Horoscope for Tuesday, July 2, 2024
The Latest
Screenshot 2024-07-02 at 1.27.38 PM.png
La Voz Chicago
El Tri, Molotov y Maldita Vecindad lideran la segunda edición de Escándalo Fest
Se realizará el 31 de agosto y el 1 de septiembre en la Plaza Garibaldi en el vecindario de La Villita.
By Gisela Orozco | Special to the Sun-Times
 
At an unofficial memorial in Highland Park, Karina Mendez and her daughter Samantha stand by a picture of her father, Eduardo Uvaldo, one of seven killed in the July 4 parade massacre.
La Voz Chicago
Familia de víctima de tiroteo en Highland Park demanda a fabricante de armas Smith & Wesson
La familia de Eduardo Uvaldo, una de las 7 personas muertas en el tiroteo masivo ocurrido en el desfile del 4 de julio de 2022, presentó una demanda el viernes, alegando que el fabricante de armas Smith & Wesson comercializó rifles del tipo AR-15 a adolescentes.
By Daily Herald
 
The doors were locked at ShowPlace ICON Theatre on Monday, the day after it closed.
La Voz Chicago
El cine ShowPlace Icon de Chicago cierra sus puertas y su futuro es incierto
El cine de lujo ubicado en el South Loop que se inauguró en 2009 cerró sus puertas el domingo.
By Stefano Esposito
 
A gloved hand holds one Jelly Belly above a pile of Jelly Belly jelly beans.
Money
Jelly Belly closing North Chicago plant, laying off 66 workers
The plant closure comes after Chicago-based Ferrara Candy bought the family-owned Jelly Belly for an undisclosed sum in November.
By Amy Yee
 
Mayor Brandon Johnson
City Hall
Audit shows Chicago's unfunded pension debt mountain soars to $37 billion: 'Hard conversations need to be had now'
It’s the second straight year that the pension crisis has grown by more than 5%. That intensifies pressure on Mayor Brandon Johnson’s year-old pension commission to produce long-term solutions.
By Fran Spielman
 