The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, July 1, 2024
Business Entertainment and Culture Movies and TV

Chicago's ShowPlace Icon movie theater closes, its future uncertain

Luxury cinema in South Loop opened in 2009. It closed Sunday.

By  Stefano Esposito
   
SHARE Chicago's ShowPlace Icon movie theater closes, its future uncertain
The doors were locked at ShowPlace ICON Theatre on Monday, the day after it closed.

The doors were locked at ShowPlace ICON Theatre on Monday, the day after it closed.

Stefano Esposito/Sun-Times

When it opened in 2009, it was billed as among the city’s first luxury movie houses — with VIP seating.

Moviegoers may have to travel elsewhere for that experience, after ShowPlace Icon Theatre in the South Loop closed its doors Sunday.

“We would like to express our sincere gratitude and appreciation to our guests for your unwavering support, loyalty and enthusiasm over the many years,” a sign posted on the front doors read.

No reason was given for the theater’s closing, and Chicago-based owner Kerasotes ShowPlace Theatres could not be reached for comment Monday.

The Chicago multiplex was one of four still operated by Kerasotes, which has closed all of them in recent weeks. But some will have second lives. One site, in the Minneapolis suburb of St. Louis Park, was taken over by Marcus Theatres and is set to reopen shortly.

Another Kerasotes theater, in Secaucus, New Jersey, is back up and running after being sold to Regal Theatres.

Back in 2009, it was the movie “experience” that was going to set the Icon apart from other movie theaters in Chicago. The venue offered first-rate sound and projection, specially designed seating and a lounge with special drinks, as well as mini-pizzas and sandwiches. Customers who bought premium tickets could take their food into more spacious VIP theaters within the complex.

The theater complex appeared to be mostly empty Monday, except for a two-man Schindler Elevator crew. The crew was doing work on the escalators leading up from the first floor.

The sign on the front of the theater, off Roosevelt Road at 1011 S. Delano Ct., also said tickets purchased on the Icon website or with the app for shows after Monday have been “automatically refunded to the credit card used for purchase.” Tickets bought via Fandango or Atom Tickets will be refunded from those sites, the company said. Those refunds could take up to 10 days to appear on bank or credit card statements.

The theater is located at the Roosevelt Collection retail complex, where several incidents involving youths were reported last year, including the arrests of dozens of teenagers after a fight broke out and several of them became disruptive and “disregarded multiple verbal commands by police to disperse,” Chicago police said at the time.

Next Up In Business
Struggling with falling demand for farm equipment, Deere & Co. announces nearly 600 layoffs
Clock has started on 5-year plan that'll raise wages for Chicago's tipped workers
Highland Park shooting victim’s family sues Smith & Wesson
548 Foundation aims to create a pipeline of solar energy workers through its training program
Access Contemporary Music's Lake View expansion halted after impasse with landlord
Walgreens to take a hard look at underperforming stores, could shutter hundreds more
The Latest
PRIDEPARADE-070124-06.jpgA parade member holds up balloons as they lead a balloon float during the 53rd annual Chicago Pride Parade in the Northhalsted neighborhood, Sunday, June 30, 2024.
La Voz Chicago
El desfile del Orgullo, aunque reducido, es tan jubiloso como siempre: ‘Sigue siendo el Pride’
El alcalde Brandon Johnson ondeó una bandera del Orgullo, y la tesorera del Condado de Cook, Maria Pappas, hizo girar un bastón de mando. Este año se acortó el recorrido y se admitieron menos carrozas, pero la alegría no faltó.
By Kaitlin Washburn
 
DSC_2197-Pup-Crop.jpg
La Voz Chicago
El Zoológico de Brookfield convoca concurso para dar nombre a un cachorro de lobo mexicano
La votación estará abierta hasta las 5:00 p.m. del martes. Las personas que voten podrán inscribirse en un sorteo de entradas gratuitas al zoológico.
By Layla Brown-Clark
 
CHICAGO_02-6.jpg
La Voz Chicago
Caifanes y Café Tacvba: La permanencia y resistencia del rock en español
En su concierto en Chicago, las bandas mexicanas demostraron su gran trayectoria y que siguen atrayendo a nuevas generaciones.
By Gisela Orozco | Special to the Sun-Times
 
Jalen Smith DeMar DeRozan
Bulls
DeMar DeRozan's days as a Bull are over as youth movement continues
DeRozan was considered the “King of the Fourth” for three seasons with the Bulls, but the final straw in him possibly re-signing hit last week when Alex Caruso was traded to the Thunder for Josh Giddey.
By Joe Cowley
 
Tyler Bertuzzi
Blackhawks
Blackhawks sign six free agents including Teuvo Teravainen, Tyler Bertuzzi, Laurent Brossoit
The Hawks made a series of splashes Monday as NHL free agency began, adding a long list of new veterans.
By Ben Pope
 