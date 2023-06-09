The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, June 9, 2023
A graffiti art mural by artist Emte on the Orange Line retaining wall by the Western station along 49th Street between Oakley Avenue and Western Boulevard.

A graffiti art mural by artist Emte on the Orange Line retaining wall by the Western station along 49th Street between Oakley Avenue and Western Boulevard.

Robert Herguth / Sun-Times

Murals and Mosaics Entertainment and Culture Art

Graffiti-style mural near Southwest Side Orange Line L stop features ‘Trains-formers’

The L car versions of “Transformers” characters Optimus Prime and Megatron were created by the graffiti artist Emte as part of a hip hop-themed art contest last weekend.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
SHARE Graffiti-style mural near Southwest Side Orange Line L stop features ‘Trains-formers’
SHARE Graffiti-style mural near Southwest Side Orange Line L stop features ‘Trains-formers’
Optimus Prime and Megatron from the “Transformers” movies are battling it out once again, only this time as robotic L cars lobbing trains at one another in a mural painted on a CTA Orange Line retaining wall near the Western station on the Southwest Side.

Above the portrayal of the epic battle are the words: “Never Rust Away or Fade Away.”

The mural was created last weekend by the graffiti artist who goes by Emte as part of an art contest called Battle of Midway, in a nod to the nearby airport.

Emte showing off the prize belt he got for winning the Battle of Midway art contest.

Emte showing off the prize belt he got for winning the Battle of Midway art contest.

Provided

About 10 artists used the wall along 49th Street between Oakley Avenue and Western Boulevard to compete based on a theme celebrating the 50th anniversary of what some regard as the birth of hip hop music.

Those artists focused on the east side of the wall. Others, not involved in the competition, put up murals on the west half.

Together, they transformed the concrete span, with their work taking the place of murals done last year featuring video game and comic book characters.

Related

Emte, who’s in his 50s, says that when he was much younger, he “honed my craft” on the Orange Line.

“Before, we used to say, ‘We’d rather rust away than fade away,’ ” Emte says.

For winning the competition, Emte got a prize fighter-type belt — and hundreds of dollars worth of spray paint.

Which will come in handy for doing graffiti art, of which he says, “It’s kind of mind-boggling to me even now that it’s become a respected art form.”

The graffiti wall at 49th Street and Oakley Avenue. The mural at the left was done by the artist who goes by Jesus Saves. The piece on the right is by the artist Seoh.

The graffiti wall at 49th Street and Oakley Avenue. The mural at the left was done by the artist who goes by Jesus Saves. The piece on the right is by the artist Seoh.

Robert Herguth / Sun-Times

Another creation from the Battle of Midway contest on the Southwest Side. This piece was done by the artist who goes by Rokr.

Another creation from the Battle of Midway contest on the Southwest Side. This piece was done by the artist who goes by Rokr.

Robert Herguth / Sun-Times

An L train passing overhead as graffiti murals were being created along 49th Street last weekend.

An L train passing overhead as graffiti murals were being created along 49th Street last weekend.

Robert Herguth / Sun-Times

More new artwork on the Orange Line retaining wall along 49th Street between Oakley Avenue and Western Boulevard. The mural on the left was done by the artist who goes by Spade. To the right: artwork by OBVS.

More new artwork on the Orange Line retaining wall along 49th Street between Oakley Avenue and Western Boulevard. The mural on the left was done by the artist who goes by Spade. To the right: artwork by OBVS.

Robert Herguth / Sun-Times

A mural created on the 49th Street wall that wasn’t part of the contest.

A mural created on the 49th Street wall that wasn’t part of the contest.

Robert Herguth / Sun-Times

Murals and Mosaics Newsletter

Chicago’s murals and mosaics sidebar

Chicago’s murals & mosaics

Part of a series on public art in the city and suburbs. More murals are added every week.

Click on the map below for a selection of Chicago-area murals

Murals and Mosaics
A car crashed into a wall in Lyons, and that’s how this mural got its ‘phoenix rising’
Murals and Mosaics
James Jankowiak made use of a real tree for this mural near Midway Airport
Murals and Mosaics
‘Mural of Heroes,’ version 3, honors 3 fallen Chicago firefighters
View More Stories In Murals and Mosaics
The Latest
Nico Roberts’ goal is to be covered “neck-to-toe” in body art, most recently completing his palm tattoos.
Inking Well
From palms to, yes, his eyelids, Nico Roberts views his body as a ‘canvas’ for tattoo art
Part of the Austin artist’s mission to be covered “neck to toe” in body art, Roberts, 25, had his hands tattooed, with a snake that seems to slither from one hand to the other.
By Katie Anthony
 
blackening_unit_211026_00336rc2.jpg
Movies and TV
‘The Blackening’: How a Chicago comedian’s takedown of horror cliches grew into high-profile Hollywood movie
Second City alum (and critic) Dewayne Perkins co-writes and co-stars in comedy film about why the Black characters always die first.
By Steve Heisler | For the Sun-Times
 
Zell Music Director Riccardo Muti smiles at musicians of the Chicago Symphony Orchestra following their performance of Mozart’s Gran Partita on May 18.
Music
Riccardo Muti: ‘I leave the position of music director knowing that I have done my best’
The world-renowned conductor, who is stepping down from his post with the Chicago Symphony Orchestra later this month, plans to return to the podium at Symphony Center, but less frequently and without the demands of being the orchestra’s music director.
By Kyle MacMillan - For the Sun-Times
 
This photo released by the Museum of Science shows a firefly or lightning bug. Fireflies are neither bugs nor flies; they are actually beetles, which have two pairs of wings.
Outdoors
Digging into the mysteries of fireflies
Orit Peleg is in the process of an extended study into the mysteries of the meaning of the blinking of fireflies.
By Dale Bowman
 
A student walks to his last day of school at Gale Community Academy in Rogers Park on June 7.
Editorials
Illinois lawmakers did the right thing by not renewing Invest in Kids school choice program
if Illinois wants to get the best student achievement bang for its taxpayer buck, it should stop subsidizing the choice to send children to a private school.
By Ralph Martire
 