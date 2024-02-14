The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, February 16, 2024
A Megan Kind mural in North Lawndale that features a woman with purple hair set on a blue floral background. The character is missing a mouth, a signature of Kind's work.

Megan Kind’s latest mural on the West Side features one of her signature mouthless characters.

Provided

Murals and Mosaics Entertainment and Culture Art

Eyes are the window to the soul in Megan Kind’s West Side mural

The Humboldt Park artist often leaves the mouths out of her characters’ faces, letting the eyes speak to the emotion of the piece.

By  Katie Anthony
   

For Chicago artist Megan Kind, the eyes are really the window to the soul.

That’s clear in her latest piece, a 100-foot-long spray-painted mural under the L tracks on the West Side that she completed in December.

At the center of the giant painting is a woman who appears to find a comfortable resting place against the brick wall. The subject props her head in her hand as her vibrant purple hair flows in the wind and her body rises and falls.

Murals and Mosaics Newsletter

“I look at her . . . as kind of like a landscape,” says Kind, who lives in Humboldt Park and grew up on the South Side.

The curves in the character’s body are inspired by mountains, while the florals in the background give a more obvious nod to nature.

But she’s missing a mouth — a feature that has become a trend in Kind’s work.

“I try to focus on the emotion in the eyes and the body language,” Kind says.

Artist Megan Kind works on a ladder while spray painting her most recent mural on the West Side.

This West Side mural is on the side of Inside Town, the creative space where artist Megan Kind has her studio.

Japhie Sarantos

It evokes a feeling Kind says most people are familiar with — when your significant other says nothing’s wrong, but their face tells a different story.

“Everything about you is saying something’s wrong, or there’s a feeling you’re trying to express without words, so that’s kind of what I do with my art.”

If the eyes are a window, hair is the frame in Kind’s work. A hair stylist by day, the 38-year-old plays with different hair textures and styles in her artwork — in this piece the woman’s hair is full yet weightless, like a cloud hovering over the landscape she created.

“Doing hair is an art in itself,” Kind says. “It was very easy to connect the two, because for me doing hair, I like the instant gratification of seeing something evolve and change, and making people happy when I do it.”

“It’s kind of the same thing with art, in a sense, in that I get to watch the process, I get to build.”

Kind wanted this character’s features to be reflective of the community around it.

“I wanted to give back to the neighborhood, because the area, like Lawndale and Little Village, is primarily Black and Hispanic," Kind says. "I wanted to put a character up there that looked a little more like them and represented them a little more."

The wall the mural is on belongs to Inside Town (1954 S. Troy St.), a creative space where Kind has her art studio in the North Lawndale neighborhood not far from Little Village.

“This was a little more relaxed because I got to kind of play with it and work with it and let it evolve on my own without any time limits,” Kind says.

Kind’s mouthless figures, and her other fantastical creatures, can be found in murals throughout the city.

A character with cotton candy-like hair helped beautify a once-gritty Pilsen rail viaduct in 2020.

Megan Kind's mural on a Pilsen rail viaduct featured one of her signature mouthless characters, this one with blue cotton candy-like hair.

Megan Kind’s mural on a Pilsen rail viaduct features one of her signature mouthless characters, this one with blue cotton candy-like hair.

Robert Herguth/Sun-Times

Kind has also shown off her affinity for video games — her take on Donkey Kong was featured on a retaining wall along 49th Street on the South Side, and she contributed to a mural homage to Mortal Kombat and Street Fighter video game characters in Back of the Yards.

Chicago’s murals and mosaics sidebar

Chicago’s murals & mosaics

Part of a series on public art in the city and suburbs. Know of a mural or mosaic? Tell us where and send a photo to murals@suntimes.com. We might do a story on it.

Click on the map below for a selection of Chicago-area murals

Murals and Mosaics
Harmony, not hunting, for this dozing cat mural in West Town
Murals and Mosaics
Mural at Ogilvie Metra station downtown aims to show off the Chicago River’s improving ecology
Murals and Mosaics
In his North Side murals, Rodney Duran first went big with cats, now has turned to ducks
View More Stories In Murals and Mosaics
The Latest
Kyle Hendricks retired all nine Angels he faced Monday in his second spring start, striking out three.
Cubs
Cubs’ Kyle Hendricks enjoying change of pace compared to injury-delayed start last season
The veteran right-hander is back in Cubs camp after the team picked up his 2024 option in November.
By Maddie Lee
 
Homewood-Flossmoor's Gianni Cobb (1) drives around Bolingbrook's JT Pettigrew (22).
High School Basketball
Five storylines in the IHSA state basketball tournament
Every state tournament provides compelling storylines, whether abbreviated or extended through the three-week state tourney journey.
By Joe Henricksen
 
NEXTVOICESEFFIE - Parking
Chicago’s Next Voices
Unofficial parking cops, consider unseen disabilities before tattling, Chicago Next Voices columnist writes
Being falsely accused of faking an impairment for a parking spot shows the need to raise awareness that disabilities can take many forms, Chicago’s Next Voices columnist writes.
By Effie Koliopoulos
 
St. Francis' Max Haberlach, (12) lines up and hits a three against Batavia.
High School Basketball
Friday’s high school basketball scores
All the results from around the area.
By Michael O’Brien
 
Arturas Karnisovas
Bulls
‘Bulls Reality’ is proving to be no reality at all entering the break
One of the reasons executive vice president of basketball operations Arturas Karnisovas opted to again stay pat at the trade deadline was because he liked how the roster was trending. But he was also looking at the season through Bulls-colored glasses, which hasn’t worked out well the last two years.
By Joe Cowley
 