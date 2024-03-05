Busta Rhymes cancels all 2024 Blockbusta tour dates one week before first show

Busta Rhymes was set to embark on a 24-date Blockbusta tour, but it has been cancelled based on updates on Ticketmaster.com.

Every concert, from the March 13 opener in San Francisco to the April 21 closing show in the rapper's hometown of Brooklyn, is listed as cancelled on the concert ticketing site.

The tour stop set for April 14 at Radius in Chicago is also canceled. Late Wednesday afternoon, the venue's website no longer listed information about the show.

USA TODAY has reached out to Rhymes' reps and Live Nation, which announced the tour in November 2023.

Previously, Rhymes had been on 50 Cent's The Final Lap tour, which ended in December. Before heading out on that tour, Rhymes detailed in Men's Health magazine how he had lost 100 pounds to improve his health after suffering what he described as "felt like I was having like an asthma attack — but I don’t have asthma."

He lost more weight while touring with 50 Cent, Rhymes said in November 2023 while promoting the release of his "Blockbusta" album, Complex reported.

The multiplatinum rapper, songwriter and record producer – known for songs such as “Put Your Hands Where My Eyes Could See” and "Woo-Hah!! Got You All in Check" – had been honored at the BET Awards in June 2023 with a lifetime achievement award. Late last month, he performed at a joint The Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) and Spotify event benefiting Musicians On Call (MOC) at newly opened venue The Atlantis in Washington DC.

If you are holding tickets to Rhymes' tour, there should be an update coming from Ticketmaster about rescheduled dates or refunds.

Contributing: Melissa Ruggieri

