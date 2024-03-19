SZA, Blink 182, Tyler, The Creator, The Killers, Hozier, Future X Metro Boomin, Melanie Martinez, Stray Kids and Skrillex are among this year's Lollapalooza headliners it was announced Tuesday. The full lineup was also revealed.

This years festival runs Aug. 1-4 in Grant Park across eight stages and featuring more than 170 performers including Brigitte Calls Me Baby, Deftones, Victoria Monét, Tate McRae, Laufey (with the Chicago Philharmonic), Zedd and Vince Staples.

Tyler, The Creator performs at Lollapalooza in 2021. He returning to headline this year’s festival in Grant Park. Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

A ticket pre-sale runs 10 a.m. to noon March 21 at lollapalooza.com, for 4-day general admission, GA+, VIP and platinum tickets. (Sign-up for the pre-sale is now underway at the festival website). Prices will increase at start of general onsale beginning at noon same day. Kids eight and under get in free with a ticketed adult.

Single-day ticket onsale and the daily lineup will be announced at a future date.

In 2022, Lolla's parent company, C3 Presents, entered into a new 10-year contract extension with the city of Chicago, guaranteeing the return of the yearly fest for the foreseeable future. According to the agreement, attendance will be capped at 115,000 people per day.

For more information, visit lollapalooza.com.