Chicago’s DA Got that Dope produced Beyoncé’s ‘Tyrant,’ the violin-heavy banger on ‘Cowboy Carter’

David Doman’s music career began at Evanston Township High School, where he produced a compilation album featuring the best student rappers and singers.

Back then, his producer name was D.A.V.I.D, until a friend convinced him to make a slight change.

“He was like, ‘Man, that is way too long,’ ” recalled Doman, 39, who now lives in Los Angeles with his wife and two daughters. “‘I’m just going to call you D.A.’”

This week, that name is being heard by millions on Beyoncé’s new country album, “Act II: Cowboy Carter,” which became Spotify’s most-streamed album in a single day this year on Friday.

Beyoncé's album “Act ll: Cowboy Carter” was released on Friday. Parkwood/Columbia/Sony

On the track “Tyrant,” listeners hear Doman’s beat — featuring a violin over 808-programmed drums — but also a repeated phrase highlighting his producer title: “D.A. Got That Dope.”

“It's just an amazing feeling,” Doman said. “If there's ever an ultimate co-sign, that's gotta be it.”

Contributing to “Cowboy Carter” is the latest success in a long list of milestones for Doman, whose clients have spanned artists in Chicago’s underground music scene and big names such as Doja Cat and Chris Brown. His body of work includes about 120 songs for major labels, and he uses the word "sparse" to describes his production style, as heard on his beats for Eminem's "Godzilla," Megan Thee Stallion's "Cry Baby" and Tyga's "Taste."

Doman said he did not immediately know his music would make its way to Beyoncé. More than a year ago, he sent the beat to the manager of producer and longtime Beyoncé collaborator The-Dream, who co-wrote “Tyrant.” It wasn’t until a few weeks ago that Doman learned the beat landed on “Cowboy Carter.”

He didn’t meet Beyoncé, but her team invited him to the studio to hear the finished product.

“Immediately I was like, ‘Oh, man, this is fire,’ ” he said. “Beyoncé is one of the greatest artists of all time, easily. … I'm really picky with songs that are done over my beats, and sometimes I don't love the outcome. But I really love this song.”

Doman praised the entire album, which has drawn controversy over whether it truly fits in the country genre.

“She's an amazing writer," he said. "She has an incredible voice. When you're that talented, you can really conquer any genre you want to, and I think that's what she's done here.”

Doman developed his own talents in the Chicago area. He grew up in Evanston and Rogers Park, and studied music production and music business at Columbia College Chicago. He credits the now-closed Crocodile Lounge, once located on West Van Buren Street, with helping him get his foot in the door.

“They used to have industry nights,” he said. “When I was in my early 20s, I used to go down there every single Tuesday and network."

David “D.A.” Doman attends the ASCAP Rhythm & Soul Music Awards in 2019. Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Among Doman’s most well-known works in Chicago is the song “Send Him Off,” which he produced for Chicago rapper Bump J. The song was known for being a diss to Chicago rapper Twista.

“It got a lot of response on the radio and in clubs,” Doman said. “It got a huge response online. ... I was really proud of that beat.”

Around 2011, Doman financed his move to Los Angeles with money he’d earned for producing "Everybody in Love,” a No. 1 song for UK boy band JLS.

“My whole career has been a gradual build,” he said. “Most hip-hop producers pop off in their early 20s, and a lot of people have a tough time sustaining it, and fall off within the next few years. But it took me like a lot longer to get popping.”

One of Doman's first breakthroughs was producing "Do My Dance" by rapper Tyga, featuring 2 Chainz and Doman’s wife, Christina, in 2012.

Several years later, Doman was on a hot streak, producing “Privacy” for Chris Brown in 2017, as well as "Taste" for Tyga, featuring Offset, and "ZEZE" for Kodak Black, featuring Travis Scott and Offset, in 2018.

By 2020, he was working with Eminem. That year, he also produced what he calls his biggest Chicago record: G Herbo's "PTSD," featuring late Chicago artist Juice WRLD, Lil Uzi Vert and Chance the Rapper.

Doman’s family still lives in Chicago, and the producer said he hopes to visit more often now that the pandemic has waned.

“I have so many fond memories of Chicago,” he said. “Obviously, the lake is beautiful. The people in the city are great.”

Doman is also a fan of Chicago's restaurants, citing Virtue, Greek Islands, Harold's Chicken, Sharks and Italian Fiesta Pizzeria as favorites.

“L.A. has really good food, but one thing L.A. does not have is Italian beef," he said.

In addition to producing, Doman has branched out into artist development, working with rapper 24kGoldn and singer Anella Herim.

“I want to work with everybody, big and small," Doman said. "Just anybody who's dope.”

