Jerry West, a 3-time Hall of Fame selection and the NBA logo, dies at 86
West, nicknamed “Mr. Clutch” for his late-game exploits as a player, went into the Hall of Fame as a player in 1980 and again as a member of the 1960 U.S. Olympic Team in 2010.
Jerry West, who was selected to the Basketball Hall of Fame three times in a storied career as a player and executive and whose silhouette is considered to be the basis of the NBA logo, died Wednesday morning, the Los Angeles Clippers announced.
He was 86.
West, nicknamed “Mr. Clutch” for his late-game exploits as a player, went into the Hall of Fame as a player in 1980 and again as a member of the 1960 U.S. Olympic Team in 2010. He will be enshrined for a third time later this year as a contributor.
He was general manager of eight NBA championship teams with the Los Angeles Lakers, helping build the “Showtime” dynasty. He also worked in the front offices of the Memphis Grizzlies, the Golden State Warriors and the Clippers.
The Latest
35 years into her marriage, woman loves her mate but has deeper feelings for his old friend.
The study is one of the first to quantify the value of public transit across different metrics, including the impact on jobs and health. Public transit needs money, and the CTA needs a new boss and new ideas to change its future for the better.
Judicial giant Harry D. Leinenweber dies at 87: 'He was the coolest judge I've ever seen, on TV or off TV'
U.S. District Judge Harry Leinenweber took senior status in 2002, but he continued to preside over blockbuster trials 20 years later. They included the trial of former R&B star R. Kelly in 2022 and a major corruption trial involving four political insiders tied to ComEd. “He was an honorable judge and an honorable man,” said Kelly attorney Jennifer Bonjean.
Thorpe, who the Sox acquired in the Dylan Cease trade, allowed three runs (two earned) in a 4-3 loss to Seattle.