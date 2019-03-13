Son of Harvey cop killed, 3 wounded in strip club shooting: police

The son of a Harvey police officer was killed and three others wounded, including two security guards, in a shooting early Wednesday at a strip club in the south suburb.

The shooting began about 2:10 a.m. inside the Boogie Nights club in the 14700 block of South Wood Street, where three of the victims were shot, Harvey Police Chief Greg Thomas said in a statement. Two of them handle security at the club.

Divonni D. Keel, 25, was then struck by gunfire outside the club, Thomas and the medical examiner’s office said.

Keel, the son of a Harvey police officer, was pronounced dead at the scene about 20 minutes later, authorities said. He lived in Harvey, just under 3 miles from where he was killed.

The wounded were taken to Ingalls Memorial Hospital in Harvey and MetroSouth Medical Center in Blue Island, Thomas said. Two were released Wednesday afternoon, while the third had been stabilized.

Harvey police and the South Suburban Major Crimes Task Force are investigating.

Boogie Nights is located at the former site of Arnie’s Idle Hour, another strip club that is the focus of a federal investigation into corruption allegations involving Harvey Mayor Eric Kellogg. A criminal complaint filed last week alleged Kellogg spent years shaking down the club’s owner for thousands of dollars a month and allowed prostitution to occur in the club in exchange.

Last year, four people were wounded in another strip club shooting in Harvey.