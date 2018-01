1 dead after stabbing near Downers Grove

The DuPage County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a death Tuesday in an unincorporated area near west suburban Downers Grove.

The sheriff’s office said authorities were conducting a death investigation in the 2100 block of 63rd Street, according to a statement released Tuesday night.

The Daily Herald is reporting a woman was stabbed to death and her teenage son was taken into custody.

