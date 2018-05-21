1 killed, 1 injured in Huntley crash

A person was killed and another was hurt in a crash Monday morning at Algonquin and Haligus roads in Huntley. | Google

A person was killed in a crash Monday morning in northwest suburban Huntley.

Emergency responders were called about 6:10 a.m. to a crash with injuries at Algonquin and Haligus roads, according to Huntley police.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene and another was taken to Centegra Hospital in Huntley for treatment, police said. The person who died has not been identified pending notification of family.

The roadway was reopened at 10:04 a.m., police said. The crash remained under investigation and no charges have been filed.

Any witnesses were asked to call police at (847) 515-5311.