1 killed, 1 wounded in West Chesterfield shooting: police

A man was shot and killed Saturday night in the West Chesterfield neighborhood on the South Side, Chicago Police said.

About 11:20 p.m., a 22-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy were standing in front of an apartment building in the 9400 block of South Wabash Avenue when someone fired shots, police said.

The 22-year-old was shot in his chest and pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The 17-year-old was struck in his back, legs, and right arm, police said. He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where his condition stabilized.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office did not immediately confirm the death.