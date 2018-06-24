1 man killed, 1 wounded in West Pullman shooting

One man was killed and another was wounded Sunday evening in a shooting in the West Pullman neighborhood on the Far South Side.

The two were shot at 6:03 p.m. in the 11900 block of South Michigan Avenue, according to Chicago Police.

A 21-year-old was shot in the left side of the chest and was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, police said.

A 26-year-old was shot in the right thigh and was taken to the same hospital where his condition stabilized, police said.

The circumstances of the shooting were not immediately known.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office did not immediately confirm the death.