10 people injured in CTA bus crash

A man rear ended a CTA bus early Monday, injuring 10 people in the Englewood neighborhood on the South Side.

A CTA bus was stopped at 12:07 a.m. in the 5500 block of S. Wells when a man driving a Chevy Monte Carlo rear ended the bus, Chicago Police said.

10 people were taken to hospitals to be treated for injuries that weren’t life threatening, police said.

The man driving the car and five passengers from the bus were taken to University of Chicago Medical Center. Four more bus passengers were taken to St. Bernard Hospital, police said.

No citations had been issued.