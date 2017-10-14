10-year-old boy mauled by 2 pit bulls in Aurora

Authorities are still searching for one of two pit bulls that mauled a 10-year-old boy Friday morning while he walked to school in west suburban Aurora.

The boy was walking about 9:50 a.m. in the 1000 block of Jackson Street when the dogs attacked him, according to a statement from Aurora police. They stopped and ran away after a woman saw the attack, drove up to the scene and opened the door of her vehicle to help him.

The boy was taken to an Aurora hospital before being transferred to a hospital in another suburb, police said. His injuries were serious but were not believed to be life-threatening.

One of the dogs was captured soon after the attack in the 800 block of Watson Street and was impounded by Aurora Animal Care and Control, police said. It “will be observed for rabies before any decision is made about its future.”

The other dog, named Cash, is still missing, police said. Cash is described as white with brown patches with a “chubby build” and has been known to run toward Phillips Park in the 1000 block of Ray Moses Drive.

Multiple citations are pending against the owner of the dogs, who lives in unincorporated Aurora, police said. Kane County Animal Control was also notified about the incident.