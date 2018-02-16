12-year-old girl reported missing from Washington Park

A 12-year-old girl was reported missing Friday from the South Side Washington Park neighborhood.

Chanel Hall was last seen Wednesday and was reported missing from the 100 block of East 59th Street, according to Chicago Police.

Hall was described as a 5-foot-1, 130-pound black girl with black hair and brown eyes, police said. She has a tattoo on the right side of chest and a scar on the left side of her face.

She was last seen wearing a pink coat with fur trim, a blue Aeropostale hooded, pull-over sweater with pink letters, a purple hooded, zip-up sweater with aqua letters, a purple tank top with green letters and a black leggings. She was wearing black Ugg-style boots.

Police said Hall was known to frequent 63rd Street between Cottage Grove Avenue and King Drive, as well as 73rd to 75th streets from King Drive to Chicago Avenue.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.