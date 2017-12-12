130th Street Bridge closed for repairs until Dec. 20

The 130th Street Bridge across the south branch of the Calumet River will be closed to traffic for repairs until Dec. 20, according to a statement from the Chicago Department of Transportation.

Drivers heading west should use Torrence Avenue to 103rd and then Doty Avenue as a detour, CDOT said. Drivers going east should use Doty Avenue to 103rd to Torrence Avenue.