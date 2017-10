15-year-old boy shot in East Garfield Park

A 15-year-old boy was shot late Monday in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side.

He told investigators that he was walking about 11:30 p.m. on the sidewalk in the 3400 block of West Huron when he heard gunfire and felt pain, according to Chicago Police.

He later showed up at Norwegian American Hospital suffering from a gunshot wound to the right ankle, police said. His condition was stabilized.