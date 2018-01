15-year-old boy shot multiple times after answering front door of Lawndale home

A 15-year-old boy was shot when he answered the door to his Lawndale home Thursday evening, police said.

About 6 p.m., the teen answered the door to his home in the 1200 block of South Homan and was met by a male armed with a gun, Chicago Police said. He then shot the boy in the back multiple times as he ran away.

The suspect ran away heading south down the east alley of Homan, police said.

The boy was taken in good condition to Stroger Hospital.