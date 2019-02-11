16-year-old girl reported missing from Roseland

Police are looking for a 16-year-old girl who was reported missing Friday from the Roseland neighborhood on the Far South Side.

Areall Murchinson was last seen near the 200 block of West 111th Place, according to a community alert from Chicago police.

Murchinson was last seen wearing black and white pajama shorts and a white halter top, police said. She is described as a 5-foot-2, 100-pound black girl with brown eyes, black hair, a light brown complexion and a scar on her left forearm.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts should call 911 or Area South detectives at (312) 747-8271.