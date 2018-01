2 burglaries in 2 days reported in same Grand Crossing block

Two burglaries were reported last week in the same block in the Grand Crossing neighborhood on the South Side.

In each, someone broke or pushed in windows at homes in the 1500 block of East 74th Place to gain entry and burglarize them, Chicago Police said.

The burglaries were reported about 4 p.m. on Jan. 10 and about 6:25 p.m. the following day, police said.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.