2 hurt in explosion, building collapse at Far South Side water reclamation plant

The explosion happened shortly before 11 a.m. at the plant at 400 E. 130th St., according to Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Merritt. | ABC7 Chicago

At least two people were hurt in an explosion that caused a building collapse Thursday morning at a water reclamation plant in the Riverdale neighborhood on the Far South Side.

The Metropolitan Water Reclamation District of Greater Chicago said the explosion happened at the sludge concentration building at the Calumet Water Reclamation Plant.

There has been an explosion in the sludge concentration building at the Calumet Water Reclamation Plant. There are injuries. Emergency crews are on the scene. We have no additional informational at this time. — MWRD (@MWRDGC) August 30, 2018

At least two people were critically injured in the explosion, Merritt said. One was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn and the other was expected to be taken to Christ soon.

A third person may still be trapped in the wreckage, Merritt said.

MWRD spokeswoman Allison Fore said emergency crews were at the scene but did not immediately provide further details.

A small crowd of people who heard the explosion as far as five blocks away had gathered outside the entrance of the plant.

Isreal Dean was in nearby Smily’s Convenience store when he heard the explosion. He said it sounded like a bomb went off and saw a cloud of smoke rise into the air.