2 injured in crash with vehicle eluding police on NW Side, suspect in custody

A person was arrested Thursday night after leading police on a chase and causing a crash that left two women injured on the Northwest Side.

Someone flagged down an officer at 9:18 p.m. in the 4000 block of North Harlem to report a possible man with a gun, according to Chicago Police. After the officer tried to pull over the male suspect’s vehicle, he turned off his lights and drove through the parking lot of the Harlem Irving Plaza, 4104 Harlem Ave. in neighboring Harwood Heights, in an effort to lose the officer.

The suspect ultimately drove off from the parking lot and crashed into three cars at the intersection of Harlem and Irving Park, police said. He was taken into custody.

Two women, whose ages weren’t immediately known, were taken to Community First Hospital with injuries that weren’t believed to be life-threatening, police said. Their conditions stabilized.