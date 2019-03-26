2 injured in Englewood shooting

A man and woman were shot Monday night while sitting in a vehicle in the Englewood neighborhood on the South Side.

About 11:53 p.m., two males walked towards the vehicle in the 1400 block of West 69th Street and fired shots at the two inside, Chicago police said.

The man, 22, and woman, 20, took themselves to Jackson Park Hospital where their conditions were stabilized, police said. The man sustained a graze wound on the left leg, and the woman suffered a graze wound to the left shoulder.

No one is in custody, police said. Area Central detectives are investigating.