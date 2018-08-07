2 killed, 14 wounded in city gun violence Monday

Two people were killed and 14 others were wounded by gunfire between 12:30 a.m. and 11:30 p.m. Monday in shootings across Chicago.

The first fatal shooting happened just after midnight when a masked gunman killed one man and wounded a woman in the Altgeld Gardens neighborhood on the Far South Side.

At 12:02 a.m., the two were standing in front of a home in the 13000 block of South Drexel Avenue when someone wearing a ski mask approached them and opened fire, according to Chicago police.

Ron Johnson, 50, was shot in his head and was pronounced dead at the scene, police and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office said. Johnson lived in the same block where he was shot.

The 55-year-old woman suffered a gunshot wound to her leg and was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where her condition had stabilized, police said.

About 11:15 a.m., another man was shot to death at a bus stop in the Burnside neighborhood on the South Side.

The 22-year-old was waiting at the bus stop in the 9100 block of South Cottage Grove when someone shot him in the neck, according to police.

He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office had not released details about the fatality.

The most recent non-fatal shooting left a 40-year-old man wounded at 11:27 p.m. in the Homan Square neighborhood on the West Side.

The man was standing on the sidewalk when two people walked up to him and one took out a handgun and shot him in the 3400 block of West Lexington, according to police.

He was shot in the right leg and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was in good condition, police said.

Another man was shot in the same neighborhood about 10 minutes earlier.

The 18-year-old was getting into his vehicle when someone he didn’t know walked up and shot him about 11:15 p.m. in the 3700 block of West Roosevelt, according to police.

The man was shot in his left side and was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center where he was in critical condition, police said.

Six others were wounded in two incidents in Austin and Fuller Park.

About 3:45 p.m., three men were shot in the 4900 block of West Iowa in the West Side Austin neighborhood. according to Chicago police.

Two of the men, ages 25 and 22, were shot in the back and taken to Stroger Hospital, where they were in critical condition, police said.

Another 25-year-old man was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital with a gunshot wound to his left knee. His condition stabilized.

Another three men were shot by a masked shooter about 2:25 a.m. in the 4300 block of South Wentworth Avenue in the Fuller Park neighborhood, police said.

Two of the men were sitting in a parked vehicle when they were shot.

A 32-year-old was shot in the arm and a 33-year-old was struck in the hip, police said. They were both taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where their conditions stabilized.

A third man, who was standing next to the vehicle, suffered a gunshot wound to his hand and thigh, police said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where his condition also stabilized.

The first non-fatal shooting of the day left a man with nine gunshot wounds in the West Garfield Park neighborhood.

About 12:30 a.m., the 25-year-old was standing on a sidewalk in the 4100 block of West Adams Street when a black vehicle drove up and someone inside fired shots, according to police.

The man was struck three times in his elbow, three times in his knee and three times in his leg, police said. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.

On Sunday, seven people were killed and another 41 were wounded by gunfire. Between 5 p.m. Friday and 5 a.m. Monday, a total of 71 people were shot — 12 of them fatally – making it the most violent weekend this year in terms of the number of people shot, and the number of shooting victims killed.