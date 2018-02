2 men seriously wounded in Far South Side shooting

Two men were seriously wounded Friday evening in a Far South Side shooting.

About 8:15 p.m., they were sitting in a vehicle in the 10200 block of South Hoxie when people walked up to them and opened fire, according to Chicago Police.

One man was shot in the head and the other was struck in the back, police said. Both were taken to Christ Medical Center, where they were in serious condition. Their exact ages weren’t immediately known.