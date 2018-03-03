2 men shot during South Shore robbery attempt

Two men were shot during an attempted robbery Saturday afternoon in the South Shore neighborhood on the South Side.

The men, ages 19 and 39, had used an app to arrange a meeting with a group of people to try to buy a cellphone, according to Chicago Police. When the men arrived for the meeting at 1:23 p.m. in the 7200 block of South Merrill, one of the suspects tried to rob them, pulled out a gun and shot them both.

The 39-year-old was shot in the hand and was taken to Trinity Hospital in good condition, police said. The 19-year-old was shot in the hip and was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, but his condition was not immediately known.