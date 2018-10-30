2 men shot in Fernwood

Two men were wounded in a shooting Tuesday afternoon in the Fernwood neighborhood on the South Side.

The men, ages 26 and 30, were shot about 4:20 p.m. in the 10000 block of South Perry, according to preliminary information from Chicago police. The younger man suffered a gunshot wound to his buttocks, while the older man was shot in his back and leg.

Both men were taken for medical treatment, police said. The younger man was listed in fair condition and the older man’s condition was unknown.

Area South detectives were investigating.