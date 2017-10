2 men shot in Lawndale

Two men were shot Friday afternoon in the Lawndale neighborhood on the West Side.

They were shot about 2:30 p.m. in the 1300 block of South Spaulding, according to Chicago Police.

A 26-year-old man was shot in both legs while a 24-year-old was shot in the foot, police said. They were both taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where their conditions were stabilized.